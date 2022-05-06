NBA YoungBoy and Quavo Team Up for New Track “Don’t Rate Me”

Click here to read the full article. The death of popular YouTube personality and image consultant Kevin Samuels took many by surprise when news of his passing surfaced this past Thursday evening (May 5). Samuels, who reportedly passed away as a result of a heart attack, which occurred while he was on a date with a woman in Atlanta, was 53-years-old at the time of his death. While a number of the YouTuber’s supporters mourned his death by celebrating his impact and legacy, others who took issue with his polarizing talking points, particularly those concerning women and gender roles, have...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO