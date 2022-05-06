ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

NBA YoungBoy and Quavo Team Up for New Track “Don’t Rate Me”

hypebeast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing last month’s announcement of The Last Slimento album, which saw the immediate release of eleven tracks, NBA Youngboy has returned with a new single. Entitled “Don’t Rate Me,” the rapper tapped Quavo to...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Lil Baby Previews New Song in Beats by Dre Ad With Ja Morant

Lil Baby is getting a head-start on his summer takeover. On Saturday night, the ATL rapper appeared in a new Beats by Dre commercial alongside Memphis Grizzlies Ja Morant. The 90-second spot was soundtracked by Lil Baby’s “Dark Mode” record, in which he reflects on his status in the game, keeping his eye on the ball, and looking out for his inner-circle. The song is also packed with basketball references as well as handful of NBA name-drops.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Future Leads Three Billboard Charts Simultaneously For the First Time

Future triples up for the first time in his career as he leads the Billboard Artist 100, 200 and Hot 100 charts simultaneously, making him only the 11th artist in history to achieve this feat. The Atlanta rapper leaps to the top spot from No. 30 on the Billboard Artist...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Young Money Rapper Mellow Rackz Robbed & Pistol-Whipped After Date

Los Angeles, CA – Young Money artist and Kodak Black’s former fiancée Mellow Rackz was allegedly robbed and pistol-whipped in Los Angeles following a date on Tuesday night (April 26). According to SayCheeseTV, the burgeoning rapper and her security were ambushed at gun point and robbed for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nba Youngboy
Person
Quavo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Other Music#Music News#Quavo Team Up#Nba#Bob Dylan Museum
Complex

Kendrick Lamar Pays Tribute to Nipsey Hussle by Rapping From Late Artist’s Perspective on “The Heart Part 5”

Kendrick Lamar has dropped his comeback single and video in “The Heart Part 5,” and fans can’t stop talking about the song’s third verse. With his return, K-Dot pays tribute to late Nipsey Hussle, as his face in the visual transforms into a deep fake of Hussle. The entire video sees Lamar morphing into popular figures like Kanye West, OJ Simpson, Jussie Smollett, and Kobe Bryant, but the tribute to Nipsey is what seems to be guiding the last chunk of the track, as well as fan conversation.
MUSIC
Complex

Wife of Man Who Drake Savagely Trolled Over Adonis Joke Speaks Out

The wife of Drake’s most recent target is speaking out on the petty drama. The beef began earlier this week, when Drizzy commented on Chris Matthews’ Instagram post about Ja Morant’s father, Tee. The shooting coach defended and praised the dad for his supportive nature, which prompted Drake to add his 2 cents.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lul Tim Brags About Finessing 6ix9ine Out Of $60K For A Feature

Tekashi 6ix9ine's done practically anything in his reach to get under Lil Durk's skin. It's hard to imagine that the Brooklyn rapper wasn't punching the air after he came home from prison to see Lil Durk prospering in his own right. 6ix9ine's attempt to troll Durk has been pathetic, to say the least. Most recently, he tried to get Perkio involved in his shenanigans during a recorded ambush.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

T.I. Defends YouTube Personality Kevin Samuels, Blasts Critics Celebrating His Death

Click here to read the full article. The death of popular YouTube personality and image consultant Kevin Samuels took many by surprise when news of his passing surfaced this past Thursday evening (May 5). Samuels, who reportedly passed away as a result of a heart attack, which occurred while he was on a date with a woman in Atlanta, was 53-years-old at the time of his death. While a number of the YouTuber’s supporters mourned his death by celebrating his impact and legacy, others who took issue with his polarizing talking points, particularly those concerning women and gender roles, have...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

City Girls & Kash Doll React To "Top 50 Female Rappers" List

Female rappers have come extremely far in the male-dominated industry. From old school rappers like Foxy Brown and Salt-N-Pepa to new aged artists like Megan Thee Stallion and Mulatto, women have managed to secure their spot in the world of hip-hop. Though they've accomplished a lot, they have to put...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

French Montana Accused of Ripping Off Lyrics in 'Handstand'

French Montana could be getting dragged to court soon 'cause a rapper is accusing him of stealing his lyrics ... and, he is demanding French settles it soon, or else. 'Hot Boys' rapper Turk had his lawyers fire off a demand letter to French Montana's lawyer, claiming French ripped some of their client's lyrics for his 2021 song, "Handstand".
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Kanye West Spotted Wearing New Pieces From YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West, was spotted in a YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA gear. Ye recently released a new music video for DONDA track, “Life of the Party,” which saw a series of his childhood photos reimagined with the artist wearing new apparel from the upcoming YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA collection. Ye’s sighting is in line with the visuals, hinting at a potential next drop coming soon.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Complex

A Complete Guide to Air Jordan Release Dates

The popularity of Air Jordans is undeniable and there are no signs of it dissipating any time soon. With new sneakers constantly being released, keeping up with the hottest and latest Air Jordans release dates can become a daunting task, even for seasoned sneakerheads. Jordan Brand is steadily releasing iconic...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy