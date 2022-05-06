ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Camila Cabello Reveals Songwriting Has Helped Her Open Up About Mental Health Struggles

By Ali Stagnitta
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago

Camila Cabello was honored at Variety’s Power Of Women: New York event on May 5th for her commitment to ending the stigma surrounding mental health, as well as the formation of her non-profit, The Healing Justice Project. In addition to forming an initiative to help others struggling, Camila is open about her own battle with mental health. The ‘Bam Bam’ singer spoke to HollywoodLife about her decision to open up about her struggles, and how songwriting helped her through.

“I think it started with me being in the studio when I started doing therapy. My therapist was like, why don’t you just like write a song about it? So, that’s how ‘psychofreak’ and a lot of songs came about. That has transferred to talking about it in the studio and then talking about it in interviews,” Camila explained in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “Now, I feel like if you talk about it and you’re like, ‘It’s kind of not a big deal,’ it makes other people feel really relieved, too. There’s no downside.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nnUk7_0fVDSME800
Camila Cabello wears a dress by Maria Lucia Hohan at Variety’s Power Of Women: NY on May 5th. (Shutterstock)

Later in the evening, when accepting her honor during the event at The Glasshouse in NYC, Camila hailed the benefits of therapy and recited poems by Alice Walker. “In my teens and early twenties, I struggled with anxiety that at points felt crippling. My mental health was at an all time low. I don’t know how I would’ve made it through if it weren’t for my Mom. She helped find me the therapist and the treatment that changed my life, and my manager too, who’s here,” she told the crowd. “Through all of that, it was difficult for me to socialize and just be a human. I didn’t have space for anything else because my own struggle to just be okay was consuming it all. I needed all the tools I could get and because of the resources available to me, I was able to not just survive, but now thrive. Throughout my treatment, a lot of which happened during the pandemic and after, I discovered I suddenly had space for creativity again, for intimate friendships, for new hobbies, for activism. And those things made me feel more connected, grounded, and more myself than ever.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vD7ec_0fVDSME800
Camila Cabello speaks at Variety’s Power Of Women: New York. (Getty)

She continued, “I realized I can’t pour from an empty cup — I can’t be present for my career or my family or my community if I don’t find the space to heal myself. It was a difficult lesson to learn, because as women, we’re often expected to be everything, for everyone, all the time. That’s one of the reasons I started working with Movement Voter Fund to create the Healing Justice Project.”

The Healing Justice Project, launched in January 2021 by Camila and Movement Voter Fund, is a group supporting hundreds of organizations that organize their communities to grow their power and create transformation. “Through the Healing Justice Project, we empower organizers to focus on their own healing while also addressing the generational systemic violence and oppression that is felt by so many communities. They’re constantly giving all of themselves but rarely have the support to fill their own cup,” Camila explained in her speech. “My mental health journey showed me that no matter who you are, no matter how much you love what you do, you can’t keep going if you don’t have the resources, time, space and tools to heal.”

The Cuban-born songstress added, “Ultimately, the idea is both simple and powerful: In order to heal the world, we have to be able to heal ourselves, together. And vice versa, in order to heal ourselves, we have to help heal the trauma, oppression, and heartbreak that is ever present in our world.”

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'He passed away holding my hand': Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears as she returns to Loose Women for the first time since son Jamal's death aged 31 as she reveals they celebrated his life with Chelsea themed 'homegoing'

Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Health
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston Makes Her Bed & Does Chores At Her $21 Million Home In Vital Proteins Ad

Jennifer Aniston answers the question, “What keeps me vital?” in the new ad for Vital Proteins released on Monday, May 9. The ad showed the 53-year-old actress getting plenty of chores done in her multi-million dollar home, including playing with her dogs, making the bed, preparing smoothies, and working out. It also shows her snacking on some yummy-looking bars from Vital Proteins.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Alice Walker
HollywoodLife

Gabby Barrett Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2 & Posts Sonogram Video Of Her ‘Son’

Gabby Barrett is pregnant! The country music star, who first rose to fame on American Idol, took to her Instagram on April 8 to reveal she and her husband Cade Foehner are expecting their second child together. “My son. Another LIFE we get to love and cherish. Happy Mothers Day,” the singer wrote alongside a video clip of her sonogram. What a special Mother’s Day treat!
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Amber Heard reacts as psychologist who reviewed relationship with Johnny Depp tells of personality disorders

Amber Heard appeared to physically react as the psychologist hired by Johnny Depp’s legal team to evaluate her testified that she has two personality disorders. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesPsychologist Dr Shannon Curry took the stand on Tuesday...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Songwriting#Hobbies#Variety S Power Of Women
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HollywoodLife

Jon Gosselin Wishes Happy 18th Birthday To All His Sextuplets Amidst Estrangement From 4 Of Them

Jon Gosselin shared some birthday love to his famous sextuplets that he shares with his ex-wife Kate Gosselin. The former couple’s sextuplets Hannah, Aaden, Leah, Alexis, Joel and Collin all turned 18 years old on Tuesday (May 10) and Jon, 45, marked their special day on his Instagram Stories. He posted a throwback image that can be seen HERE of all six kids on the beach at a lake. PJ Panda‘s “Happy Birthday Song” (Trap Remix)” played with the post. Jon wrote on the sweet tribute, “Happy 18th Birthday! Today is your birthday we gonna say it loud. I love you, love dad.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Reflects On Being A ‘Young Mom’ With Sweet Video Of Stormi, 4, On Mother’s Day: Watch

Kylie Jenner, 24, reflected on being a “young mom” this Mother’s Day. The makeup mogul welcomed daughter Stormi, 4, in 2018 at just 20 — and a son, who she has yet to name, in February this year. “being a young mom just means we met a little early and i get to love you a little longer,” she sweetly wrote in a caption on Sunday, May 8, including photos and videos of Stormi at the beach.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Shares 2003 Throwback With Ben Affleck Wishing Their Moms Happy Mother’s Day: Watch

Who would’ve though that Hollywood’s hottest couple in 2003 would still be Hollywood’s hottest couple almost 20 years later? In a throwback video posted to her official Twitter account, Jennifer Lopez shared an intimate moment with her past and current beau Ben Affleck. In the fun clip, the two are seen celebrating Mother’s Day at a basketball game in 2003!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry Honors Daughter Lilibet With ‘Girl Dad’ T-Shirt In New Video

If they were rating “Girl Dads” in the new video for Prince Harry’s new eco-conscious travel venture, the Duke of Sussex would get 100/100. Harry, 37, celebrated his and Meghan Markle’s daughter, Lilibet Diana Muntabatten-Windsor, 11 mos., in the new video for Travalyst, published Monday (May 9). At the start, Harry is off for a jog before Rhys Darby catches up to him. Harry proudly sports a “GIRL DAD” t-shirt, letting the world — and Rhys — know that he’s proud of his baby girl.
WORLD
HollywoodLife

Jessica Marie Garcia Reveals The Traditions She’s Excited To Share With Her Daughter

Mother’s Day has a special place in Jessica Marie Garcia’s heart. “I’m an only child to a single mother, so to say we’re ‘close’ is an understatement,” Jessica tells HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview about her Mother’s Day partnership with Cholula, the Mother of Sauce. Born in Florida, Jessica’s father was of Mexican descent but was out of the picture while the On My Block star grew up. “[My mother] is my best friend and my ride or die, so on Mother’s Day, I always tried to go all out for her.
RECIPES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
185K+
Followers
17K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy