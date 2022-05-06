ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Susan Lucci, 75, Looks Incredible In Black Dress & Hat At NYC Luncheon

By Olivia Elgart
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tit6b_0fVDRWlx00
Image Credit: Patrick Lewis/StarPix/Shutterstock

Susan Lucci always looks stunning, no matter what the event is and that’s exactly what she did at the Central Park Conservancy luncheon in NYC. For the event, the 75-year-old actress wore a fitted, low-cut V-neck black blazer on top of a flowy sheer black dress topped off with a floral fascinator.

Susan’s black dress featured a flowy, sheer ruffled skirt that ended at her knees and she accessorized with a floral headpiece, a pearl necklace, Dior sling-back pumps, and a black leather purse. She posted “On my way into the beautiful Central Park Conservancy luncheon this week—in support of NY’s magnificent National treasure.”

Susan has been looking gorgeous in black outfits lately and just two days ago, she stepped out wearing a fitted black leather jacket with poofy shoulder, styled with a black top and tight black leggings. A pair of pointed-toe, nude leather pumps and earrings tied her look together.

She was also in black recently when she posted an Instagram photo of her on stage wearing a skintight, spaghetti strap mini dress. The dress had a plunging sweetheart neckline and a fitted skirt that highlighted her toned, petite frame. She topped her look off with dangling earrings and nude, pointed-toe pumps.

Susan was dressed in all black because she is still mourning the loss of her husband Helmut Huber, to who she was married for 53 years. Helmut passed away at home on Long Island on March 28 at 84 years old.

A spokesperson for the family shared in a statement, “A family man, he was a loyal friend, and loved them deeply. With a roaring sense of humor, larger-than-life personality, and a practical problem-solver, he lived his life to the fullest.”

Comments / 14

Constance Mack
4d ago

Susan Lucci is one classy lady!! She ALWAYS looks lovely. ALWAYS!! 🤗🥰

Reply
10
Related
Hello Magazine

Amal Clooney's head-turning dress has amazing details

Amal Clooney has the most enviable wardrobe and has never been afraid to push new style trends. When the statuesque lawyer, who is married to George Clooney, appeared in New York on Thursday evening we were reminded of what we've been missing. Stepping out of the Whitby Hotel in Midtown...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Lopez steals the show in red mini-dress and knee-high boots

Jennifer Lopez may have been making the rounds recently for her romantic second engagement to Ben Affleck, but she hasn't let her style be any less a part of the conversation. The singer shared a new picture of herself on social media ahead of a "girls night out" in a show-stopping mix of black and red.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Hailey Bieber Wears a Sheer, Crystal Bralette to the Met Gala Afterparty

Hailey Bieber kept the Met Gala's "Gilded Glamour" theme rolling at the afterparty on Monday night. While celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson opted for sweats after the red carpet and others like Olivia Rodrigo went full Y2K, Bieber arrived in a crystal-embellished Yves Saint Laurent bralette and black leather shorts layered under an oversize blazer. She styled the look with a sleek bun, an Anita Ko Double Piercing Pear Diamond Loop Earring ($4,075), Zoe Braided Huggies Earrings ($1,850), an Oval Shaped Diamond Demi Eternity Band ($33,400), sunglasses, and heeled sandals in a vibrant cherry red.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Lucci
Person
Susan Park
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani Leaves Everyone Green With Envy With Her Stunning Met Gala Look

Gwen Stefani made her triumphant return to the Met Gala on Monday (May 2). The fashion icon and better half of Blake Shelton attended the 2022 event at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art in support of the Costume institute’s “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” exhibit. The night’s theme was “gilded glamour,” and Gwen, 52, delivered on it in her own way: by outshining them all in a billowy, bright, and beautiful green-yellow outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie turns heads in seriously striking dress for glamorous night out

Princess Eugenie was the picture of elegance as she joined a group of friends for dinner at private member's club Oswald's in London's upscale Mayfair last week. In photographs published by the MailOnline, the 32-year-old royal looked stunning in a striking, silky maxi dress from one of her favourite independent labels, ME+EM. Princess Eugenie's figure-flattering ensemble featured a deep V-neck, feminine tiers and statement ruffles, cinched in at the waist with a belted sash.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

‘Charlie’s Angels’ Star Jaclyn Smith, 76, Spotted On Date With Husband In Rare Photos

Jaclyn Smith is celebrating her love for her husband Dr. Brad Allen! The Charlie’s Angels actress, 76, looked chic and stunning while stepping out for a lunch date in Montecito over the weekend, spotted buying a sweet card for her man in photos you can see here. Jaclyn, known as one of the original Angels from the hit show from the ’70s, wore a gorgeous black-and-white-striped long sleeve top, pairing the look with skinny jeans and a beige and brown Hermès Birkin bag.
MONTECITO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Leather#The Dress#Mini Dress#Central Park Conservancy#Instagram A
Hello Magazine

Pamela Anderson wows in bodysuit and fishnet tights for Broadway debut

Pamela Anderson looked unbelievable on Tuesday night when she made her Broadway debut in the revival of the hit musical Chicago. The 54-year-old showcased her famous curves in a tiny black bodysuit with mesh detailing and fishnet tights as she took to the stage in character as Roxie Hart. Pamela wore her long blonde hair pinned into curls in a nod to the 1920s setting and added a bold red lip and winged eyeliner.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Jenna Bush Hager lists $5.4m New York home ahead of big family move

Jenna Bush Hager and her husband Henry have put their family home on the market as they are reportedly planning to relocate to Connecticut. The Today show host and her husband bought the four-bedroom, four-bathroom unit in a Tribeca boutique condo building back in 2015 for $4.58million, and live there with their three children – Mila, Poppy and Hal.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Jane Fonda, 84, looks fabulous as she graces the cover of Glamour magazine - 60 YEARS after first appearing as she talks Katharine Hepburn's dislike of her and reaching her 'final act' in life

Jane Fonda looked nothing short of sensational as she graced the May cover of Glamour magazine - over sixty years since she first appeared. The screen icon, 84, first posed on the magazine's front cover in 1959 when she was a 21-year-old model, months before embarking on her movie career.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Debuts Red Hair Makeover While Mom Is In Ukraine

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, made some slight changes to her hair color. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s daughter added a red rinse to her typical dark blonde hairdo and she showed off the fabulous makeover on Sunday, May 1. Shiloh styled her hair in a neat bun as she sat outside a Starbucks in Studio City, California drinking coffee and laughing with a friend. Although the teenager didn’t fully commit to being a red-head, she’s definitely rocking the rinse! See the before and after photos of Shiloh’s hair makeover below.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Blake Lively Goes Makeup-Free While Out & About With Husband Ryan Reynolds: Photos

Expect Blake Lively to pull some jaw-dropping, eye-popping glamorous looks when she and her husband Ryan Reynolds hit the 2022 Met Gala on May 2. However, in the week leading up to the fashion extravaganza, Blake, 34, kept it casual when taking a stroll with Ryan, 45. The couple recently hit the streets of New York City, with Blake rocking a black-and-white flannel, some comfy-looking sweatpants, and some sneakers. Blake left her makeup behind and looked radiant as she walked along the streets. The Gossip Girl alum carried her heavier coat since New York City temperatures have been in the late 50s/mid-60s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey Rocks Sparkling Swimsuit As She Emerges From A Luxury Pool: Watch

Sweet, sweet fantasy, Mariah Carey! The pop diva emerged from a beautiful pool in a sparkling blue swimsuit on Monday to on her remixed version of rapper Latto‘s “Big Energy,” which samples her 1995 hit “Sweet Fantasy.” “Big Big energy moment!” Mariah captioned the video where she showed off her stunning curvaceous figure. “And thank you lambs for the Sweet sweet Fantasy revival!”
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Janet Jackson, 55, makes a rare public appearance as she displays her edgy fashion sense in a black coat and chunky boots at Barnstable-Brown charity gala in Kentucky

Janet Jackson made a rare public appearance on Friday as she attended the Barnstable Brown Gala in Kentucky. The American singer, 55, who in recent years has lived in London, cut a stylish figure in a long black coat at the star-studded event held at the Barnstable-Brown Mansion. She donned...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
185K+
Followers
17K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy