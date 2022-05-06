Susan Lucci, 75, Looks Incredible In Black Dress & Hat At NYC Luncheon

Image Credit: Patrick Lewis/StarPix/Shutterstock

Susan Lucci always looks stunning, no matter what the event is and that’s exactly what she did at the Central Park Conservancy luncheon in NYC. For the event, the 75-year-old actress wore a fitted, low-cut V-neck black blazer on top of a flowy sheer black dress topped off with a floral fascinator.

Susan’s black dress featured a flowy, sheer ruffled skirt that ended at her knees and she accessorized with a floral headpiece, a pearl necklace, Dior sling-back pumps, and a black leather purse. She posted “On my way into the beautiful Central Park Conservancy luncheon this week—in support of NY’s magnificent National treasure.”

Susan has been looking gorgeous in black outfits lately and just two days ago, she stepped out wearing a fitted black leather jacket with poofy shoulder, styled with a black top and tight black leggings. A pair of pointed-toe, nude leather pumps and earrings tied her look together.

She was also in black recently when she posted an Instagram photo of her on stage wearing a skintight, spaghetti strap mini dress. The dress had a plunging sweetheart neckline and a fitted skirt that highlighted her toned, petite frame. She topped her look off with dangling earrings and nude, pointed-toe pumps.

Susan was dressed in all black because she is still mourning the loss of her husband Helmut Huber, to who she was married for 53 years. Helmut passed away at home on Long Island on March 28 at 84 years old.

A spokesperson for the family shared in a statement, “A family man, he was a loyal friend, and loved them deeply. With a roaring sense of humor, larger-than-life personality, and a practical problem-solver, he lived his life to the fullest.”