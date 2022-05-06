School District Breaks Ground for New Coyote Ridge School

The City’s park planning consultants have put together plans showing concepts for future use of the East Cheyenne Community Park. The concepts are based on a previous online survey and a public open house held in March 2022. Let us know what you think! Join the City of Cheyenne Planning and Development Department and Community Recreation and Events Department to make important decisions regarding future amenities at the new park.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 14 DAYS AGO