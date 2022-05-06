Wake Up Call giving free coffee to healthcare workers Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. – Healthcare workers drink free at Wake Up Call on Friday!

May 6 is National Nurses Day and to celebrate, the local coffee chain is offering free 12 oz drip coffees or $1 12 oz vanilla lattes to those who work in healthcare.

Customers must show proof of employment at any healthcare facility to be eligible.

“We wanted to recognize our healthcare workers that give so much to our community. It’s just our way of saying thank you however we can,” said Development Director Jaymi Dunbar.

The promotion is valid at all 12 Wake Up Call locations, including the Coeur d’Alene location and the newest Union District Care on E. Sprague.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.