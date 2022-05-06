ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Up Call giving free coffee to healthcare workers Friday

By Erin Robinson
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 4 days ago
SPOKANE, Wash. – Healthcare workers drink free at Wake Up Call on Friday!

May 6 is National Nurses Day and to celebrate, the local coffee chain is offering free 12 oz drip coffees or $1 12 oz vanilla lattes to those who work in healthcare.

Customers must show proof of employment at any healthcare facility to be eligible.

“We wanted to recognize our healthcare workers that give so much to our community. It’s just our way of saying thank you however we can,” said Development Director Jaymi Dunbar.

The promotion is valid at all 12 Wake Up Call locations, including the Coeur d’Alene location and the newest Union District Care on E. Sprague.

97.5 KISS FM

The Unparalleled, Single Best Pizza in Spokane

Pizza used to mean pepperoni and cheese, maybe sausage and veggies, or pineapple and Canadian bacon (worst thing ever to happen to pizza). Today, there are pizza varieties you've likely never tasted. And I'm going to introduce you to the absolute, unparalleled, most delicious, single best pizza in Spokane, Washington.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

