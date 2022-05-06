ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Explosion at luxury Havana hotel kills 22, injures dozens

By Scripps National
wrtv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAVANA — A hotel in Havana’s tourist area exploded Friday morning apparently by a natural gas leak. CNN reports police and firefighters are going through the rubble to search for survivors. Officials report...

www.wrtv.com

