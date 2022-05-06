ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Van der Poel sprints to victory to win first stage of Giro d'Italia

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C2Ot9_0fVDKoSg00

BUDAPEST, May 6 (Reuters) - Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Fenix won the first stage of the Giro d'Italia on Friday, beating Biniam Girmay on the final sprint to claim victory on the a 195-km flat ride from Budapest to Visegrad.

In a stage marred by crashes, Dutchman Van der Poel was neck-and-neck with Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert's Girmay but timed his attack to perfection to cross the line first with a time of four hours, 35 minutes and 28 seconds to take the Maglia Rosa.

"I knew positioning was going to be the key for winning today and it's been difficult because I've been boxed in a few times. Only at the very end I realised that I could beat the sprinters," Van der Poel said.

"It's incredible to wear the Maglia Rosa after the yellow jersey (at the Tour de France last year). But there's a time trial tomorrow and I don't know if I will be able to defend it. I'm going to try, for sure."

Pello Bilbao of Bahrain Victorious was third while Lotto Soudal's Caleb Ewan crashed at the final turn when he made contact with Girmay. Ineos Grenadiers' Richard Carapaz, who won the race in 2019, was sixth.

With cycling heavyweights such as last year's winner Egan Bernal, reigning Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar and Primoz Roglic absent, the field is open this year.

The second stage on Saturday is a time trial in Budapest.

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Bjorn named Team Europe's vice captain for 2023 Ryder Cup

May 11 (Reuters) - Team Europe captain Henrik Stenson named Denmark's Thomas Bjorn as his first vice-captain on Wednesday for next year's Ryder Cup which will be played in Rome. Bjorn has represented Europe three times as a player, four times as a vice-captain and captained the team to victory...
GOLF
Reuters

UEFA's Ceferin says Wembley violence must never be repeated

May 11 (Reuters) - The fan violence that erupted during the European Championship final between England and Italy at Wembley Stadium last year is unacceptable and must never happen again, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said on Wednesday. The July 11 final, won by Italy in a penalty shootout, was marred...
UEFA
Reuters

Reuters

429K+
Followers
326K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy