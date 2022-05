A retired, decorated and disabled U.S. Army colonel has filed a federal lawsuit claiming a motel in Wyoming would not allow her to stay with her service dog. According to the civil lawsuit filed in US District Court for Wyoming on Tuesday, US Army Col. Victoria Miralda (Ret.) had reserved and paid for a room at the Chinook Winds Motel in Dubois. When she arrived, she was allegedly denied service because the motel had a strict "no dogs" policy. Even after informing someone who identified herself as the motel's owner, Miralda was still denied service, according to the suit.

WYOMING STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO