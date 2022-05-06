ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State of Preparedness declared for all 55 counties for flooding threat

By WDTV News Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties throughout West Virginia due to the threat of flooding this weekend. The main threat will be possible isolated flash...

Sacramento Weather: Difference Between A Funnel Cloud, Gustnado, and Tornado

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — In the last few months, viewers have sent in photos wondering if they saw a tornado, funnel cloud, or gustnado, and here is the difference between the three. Yesterday, a viewer sent a photo from their backyard to CBS13’s Tracy Humphrey, saying they saw a funnel cloud. After sending it to the National Weather Service, it was confirmed to be a gustnado. As Tracy Humphrey explained, a funnel cloud is when you have rotation extending from a storm or cloud base. When that rotation extends to and hits the ground, it is considered a tornado. A gustnado is still a swirl or an eddy; it is not part of the parent cloud. It is an independent eddy that swirls. According to the National Weather Service, an eddy is swirling currents of air at variance with the main current. The big difference is that the swirl that comes with a gustnado does not extend from the base of the cloud all the way down. The wind swirls forming the eddy do not connect to a cloud base. If they did it would be a funnel cloud.    
SACRAMENTO, CA
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | May 11, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Just like the past few days, today will be nice and sunny. This comes as the high-pressure system in Canada and low-pressure system in the Atlantic (along with an upper-level ridge in the Central US) have not moved much, keeping all weather systems out west from reaching West Virginia. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few upper-level clouds. Winds will come from the east-northeast at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-80s, a few degrees above-average. Overall, another sunny, summer-like day. Overnight, skies will still be mostly clear, although a few clouds push in from the east. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the upper-40s. Overall, it will be another calm night. Tomorrow afternoon, the setup in the Atlantic and Eastern US breaks down, allowing the low in the Atlantic to move towards the coast. As a result, skies will still be mostly sunny, but with a few more clouds, especially in the mountains. Winds will come from the east at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-80s again. Overall, it’s another summer-like afternoon, but with more clouds. Then on Friday, the area of low-pressure moves inland. As a result, a few showers push into the area, with a thunderstorm or two possible, especially in the mountains. So we will see some rain in our area. More rain showers, and even a few thunderstorms, push in on Saturday, especially during the afternoon, as the system makes its way north. By Sunday, we’ll have likely seen over 0.25″ of rain in some areas. More rain showers and isolated storm chances take place on Sunday into Monday, as a cold front moves in from the west. So more rain will push in at times. Then we dry out on Tuesday. Temperatures will also go from the low-80s over the weekend to the low-70s by Tuesday. In short, today and tomorrow will be summer-like and sunny, and rain showers and thunderstorms move in this weekend.
