ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Albany teen charged with attempted murder

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09I2qv_0fVDIM0s00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A 15-year-old from Albany has been charged with attempted murder in connection with an April shooting incident . The Albany Police Department said the teen was arrested after a different incident on May 5.

Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment sent to your inbox!

On Thursday around 11:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Lexington Avenue and Sheridan Avenue for reports of shots fired. Once there, police said they found evidence consistent with gunshots. They then got descriptions of the suspects.

Shortly after the call, officers saw a group matching the description walking on Sheridan Avenue. Police said they tried to stop them but they ran away on foot. The 15-year-old was taken into custody. Police said he was also in possession of a loaded .22 caliber revolver.

Man stole nearly $1M meant for charities: police

The teen, whose name will not be released due to his age, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree in the incident. However, police said he was already being sought for a shooting incident that happened in April.

On April 18 around 6:15 p.m., officers responded to Twiller Street for reports of shots fired. Once there, they found a teen nearby with a gunshot wound to the torso. The victim was transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Kinderhook man accused of raping child

Police said they found that this same 15-year-old was responsible for the April shooting and charged him upon being taken into custody on Thursday. He was charged with attempted murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree for his role in the April shooting.

The teen is scheduled to be arraigned on the new charges in Albany City Criminal Court on Friday. Police said he is currently on probation after a domestic incident in February where he allegedly pointed a gun at someone and stole her cell phone.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
City
Kinderhook, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Attempted Murder#Charities#Violent Crime
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SCDNReports

80-Year-Old Florida Grandpa Arrested for CP

80-Year-Old Florida Grandpa Arrested for CPFlorida Mugshot. The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office arrested an 80-year-old Venice man for Possession of Child Abuse Material. Detectives began their investigation in January when they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about an image depicting child exploitation uploaded to a Microsoft server.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
Q 105.7

Two Dead when Sordid Love Triangle Ends Tragically in Upstate NY

He got as far as the parking lot of a nearby Buffalo Wild Wings, where he was shot in the back of the head in a volley of 16 bullets fired by Armstead. An NYPD cop turned the gun on himself after he shot and killed a man believed to be having an affair with his wife in a horribly tragic love triangle that turned bloody in Upstate, New York over the weekend.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy