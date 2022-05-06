Albany teen charged with attempted murder

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A 15-year-old from Albany has been charged with attempted murder in connection with an April shooting incident . The Albany Police Department said the teen was arrested after a different incident on May 5.

On Thursday around 11:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Lexington Avenue and Sheridan Avenue for reports of shots fired. Once there, police said they found evidence consistent with gunshots. They then got descriptions of the suspects.

Shortly after the call, officers saw a group matching the description walking on Sheridan Avenue. Police said they tried to stop them but they ran away on foot. The 15-year-old was taken into custody. Police said he was also in possession of a loaded .22 caliber revolver.

The teen, whose name will not be released due to his age, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree in the incident. However, police said he was already being sought for a shooting incident that happened in April.

On April 18 around 6:15 p.m., officers responded to Twiller Street for reports of shots fired. Once there, they found a teen nearby with a gunshot wound to the torso. The victim was transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they found that this same 15-year-old was responsible for the April shooting and charged him upon being taken into custody on Thursday. He was charged with attempted murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree for his role in the April shooting.

The teen is scheduled to be arraigned on the new charges in Albany City Criminal Court on Friday. Police said he is currently on probation after a domestic incident in February where he allegedly pointed a gun at someone and stole her cell phone.

