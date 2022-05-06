ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN analysts concerned about Georgia football defense: ‘Who are the emerging stars?’

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
 4 days ago
Nolan Smith

Spring practice has wrapped up around the sport of college football. Schools can still add via the transfer portal but most rosters are set to this point.

And the big concern with Georgia still exists on the defensive side of the ball. The 2022 NFL Draft only further reinforced that, as the Bulldogs had five defenders taken in the first round. That was one of the many records set by the Georgia program.

So you can understand why ESPN’s Chris Low and Alex Scarborough stated that Georgia’s biggest post-spring question has to do with who is replacing the likes of Travon Walker, Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean.

“Who are the emerging stars on this next Georgia defense? There are plenty of candidates, and it helps to have a player as talented as defensive tackle Jalen Carter returning. But there are gaps to fill for the defending national champs on defense, which should make for a competitive preseason camp.”

Of course, this time last year Dean and maybe Davis were the only Georgia defenders seen as potential stars. Draftees such as Devonte Wyatt, Quay Walker and Channing Tindall all emerged over the course of the season. Cornerback Derion Kendrick, who went on to be the defensive MVP of the Orange Bowl, wasn’t even on the Georgia roster this time a year ago.

Georgia Softball Opens Postseason Wednesday Against Ole Miss

ATHENS — First-year Georgia softball coach Tony Baldwin is hoping to find some postseason momentum after the Bulldogs experienced a late-season fade. Georgia, which returned eight position starters from a team that reached the Women’s College World Series last season, struggled down the stretch by dropping its last three SEC series.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Former Bulldog faces federal charges in Elijah Wood murder

A former Georgia Bulldog football player is now facing federal murder charges in the shooting death of a RaceTrac clerk over a year ago. 23 year-old Elijah Wood was murdered in a robbery attempt in March of last year, gunned down while working at the store on Macon Highway South of Athens. Akhil Crumpton was arrested in March of this year in Philadelphia. Federal indictments have been handed up by a grand jury in Macon, also charging a Commerce man—34 year-old James Armstrong—of making false statements in the case.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Grizzlies star Ja Morant doubtful for rest of NBA playoffs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — Memphis All-Star guard Ja Morant is doubtful for the remainder of the NBA postseason after an MRI and further evaluation revealed a bone bruise in his injured right knee. The Grizzlies said they expect him to make a full recovery. The NBA’s most...
MEMPHIS, TN
WGAU

NIL expert predicts $50,000 minimum pay for Power 5 players

Football and men's basketball players on scholarship in one of the major conferences can expect to soon earn a minimum of $50,000 each year he plays because of the influx of cash from so-called booster collectives brokering name, image and likeness deals. That prediction, based on market trends, was made...
COLLEGE SPORTS
