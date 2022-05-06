ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horse or dog? Texas Great Dane set world record for height

By Sunny Tsai
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEXAS — A Texas Great Dane has set the record in Guinness World Records as the tallest dog in the world, according to Newsweek. Zeus, a grey and brown 2-year-old, stands at 3 feet, 5.18 inches tall. He lives with...

