These 5 standout Texas beaches are worth the drive from Houston

Kids playing in the sand at Stewart Beach in Galveston, TX. (Kennon Evett for Visit Galveston )

When it comes to planning a beach vacation, Hawaii, California or Florida may come to mind. After all, who isn't tempted by the sounds of soothing waves and afternoons spent sunbathing with a drink in hand?

Although far-flung beaches may have their perks, Houstonians have access to some of the best beaches in Texas , and even more exciting is that they are only a short road trip away .

With about 370 miles of coastline along the Gulf of Mexico and more than 200 sunny days per year, Texas lends itself to year-round beach visits, allowing for quick weekend trips or longer stretches spent in the surf and sand.

If a beach day is calling, we've rounded up five of the best Texas beaches within a short distance from Houston—from seashores with national fame to lesser-visited gems.

Stewart Beach

When it comes to the best beaches near Houston, Stewart Beach is at the top of the list. Located on Galveston Island and just an hour from downtown Houston, this island getaway is feasible for a day trip or weekend visit.

An aerial view of Stewart Beach in Galveston, TX. (Visit Galveston )

Families will love all the amenities, including restrooms with showers, chair and umbrella rentals, concessions, beach volleyball courts, a children's playground and highly trained lifeguards. Stewart Beach is also conveniently located near many of Galveston Island's most well-known attractions and restaurants, making it a popular destination for beachgoers.

Find it : 201 Seawall Blvd., Galveston, TX 77550

Port Aransas Beach

Referred to by the locals as "Port A," this six-mile stretch of beach is located on Mustang Island, about 43 miles from Corpus Christi. Visitors can park on the beach with a permit, making it easy to bring beach gear or picnic supplies—the beach allows small 3-by-3-foot campfires that are perfect for making s'mores and adding to the ambiance at night. Water sports are a breeze as the island is located close to rental shops for surfboards, stand-up paddle boards, kayaks, parasailing and jet skis.

Beach chairs lined up along Port Aransas Beach. (Port Aransas Tourism Bureau)

Port Aransas is also known for its popular annual events that draw locals and visitors alike. Each April, nearly 100,000 people descend on the shore to watch life-size sand sculptures come to life at Texas Sandfest . The Whooping Crane Festival is a prominent event for birdwatchers and nature lovers, as the endangered birds flock to the area, making it the only place in the U.S. where whooping cranes can be viewed up close on their yearly migratory trek south.

Find it : Sandcastle Drive, Port Aransas, TX 78373

Mustang Island State Park

Located just south of Port Aransas is a less frequented Texas beach, Mustang Island State Park . Part of a chain of barrier islands and named for the wild mustangs prevalent in the area during the 19th century, the beach offers 5 miles of soft, light-colored sand and beautiful views of the Gulf of Mexico. Visitors can camp at one of the 48 water and electric campsites or 50 drive-up primitive sites. There are portable restrooms along sections of the beach and facilities with full restrooms and showers.

Seagull taking wing, with its reflection on wet sand, near a seagull standing closer to incoming waves along the Gulf of Mexico on a sunny afternoon on Mustang Island in Corpus Christi, Texas. (kschulze/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Beyond relaxing in the water and lounging on the sand, there is a lot to explore at the state park. Fishing enthusiasts will enjoy surf fishing or casting from the Fish Pass jetties (located in the park) and nature enthusiasts will relish catching a glimpse of the nearly 400 bird species that frequent the area, including several rare and endangered species. Mustang Island State Park’s Paddling Trail offers 20 miles of paddling opportunities that pass through some of the best saltwater fishing and bird watching in Texas.

Find it : 9394 State Highway 361, Corpus Christi, TX 78418

Padre Island National Seashore

This 70-mile stretch of protected seashore is consistently named one of the best beaches in Texas for several reasons. Nearly half a million visitors frequent the beach each year, although you wouldn't know it by being there. The seashore is clean, quiet and offers visitors plenty of room to spread out. Amenities include restrooms, showers, a park store and more than 500 educational programs to take advantage of each year.

Bird Island Basin (located in the park on Laguna Madre) is known as one of the best windsurfing locations in the world. The beach is also located along the Central Flyway, making it a hot spot for bird-watching, but its most famous inhabitant is the Kemp Ridley Sea Turtle.

A sea turtle along the Padre Island National Seashore. (National Park Service)

From April through mid-July, the smallest and most endangered sea turtle in the world comes to shore along this section of the coast to lay eggs. Volunteers dubbed "turtle patrols" collect the eggs, incubate them and release them after about 55 days. During the scheduled releases , visitors can watch as the baby turtles make their way across the sand and into the Gulf of Mexico.

Find it : 20420 Park Road 22, Corpus Christi, TX 78414

South Padre Island

Part of the longest stretch of barrier island in the world, South Padre Island is located along the Gulf of Mexico in south Texas. It is known for its clear water, light-colored sand and wide range of activities for the whole family. The island is small, only 4.5 miles long and half a mile wide, making it the perfect place to ditch your car keys and walk or bike to your destination. Water sports of all kinds are encouraged; the bay water surrounding the island is shallow and warm, creating an ideal recreation destination.

Seagulls at sunrise on South Padre Island, Texas. (Hundley_Photography/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Like its neighboring beaches to the north, South Padre Island is an excellent location for bird watching and catching a glimpse of the Kemp Ridley Sea Turtle. Dolphin watching is also a popular pastime, and visitors can take a chartered boat to watch dolphins in their natural habitat. After a day at the beach, visitors can refuel at local eateries fit for every palette and budget; the island prides itself on its hometown cuisine.

Find it : 4601 Padre Blvd., South Padre Island, TX 78597

