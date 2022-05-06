ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chron.com

These 5 standout Texas beaches are worth the drive from Houston

By Gabi De la Rosa
Chron.com
Chron.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bszfn_0fVDI7rE00
Kids playing in the sand at Stewart Beach in Galveston, TX. (Kennon Evett for Visit Galveston )

When it comes to planning a beach vacation, Hawaii, California or Florida may come to mind. After all, who isn't tempted by the sounds of soothing waves and afternoons spent sunbathing with a drink in hand?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=024p1S_0fVDI7rE00
Plan your next trip with Expedia www.expedia.com Shop Now

Although far-flung beaches may have their perks, Houstonians have access to some of the best beaches in Texas , and even more exciting is that they are only a short road trip away .

With about 370 miles of coastline along the Gulf of Mexico and more than 200 sunny days per year, Texas lends itself to year-round beach visits, allowing for quick weekend trips or longer stretches spent in the surf and sand.

If a beach day is calling, we've rounded up five of the best Texas beaches within a short distance from Houston—from seashores with national fame to lesser-visited gems.

Stewart Beach

When it comes to the best beaches near Houston, Stewart Beach is at the top of the list. Located on Galveston Island and just an hour from downtown Houston, this island getaway is feasible for a day trip or weekend visit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HBBpG_0fVDI7rE00
An aerial view of Stewart Beach in Galveston, TX.  (Visit Galveston )

Families will love all the amenities, including restrooms with showers, chair and umbrella rentals, concessions, beach volleyball courts, a children's playground and highly trained lifeguards. Stewart Beach is also conveniently located near many of Galveston Island's most well-known attractions and restaurants, making it a popular destination for beachgoers.

Find it : 201 Seawall Blvd., Galveston, TX 77550

Port Aransas Beach

Referred to by the locals as "Port A," this six-mile stretch of beach is located on Mustang Island, about 43 miles from Corpus Christi. Visitors can park on the beach with a permit, making it easy to bring beach gear or picnic supplies—the beach allows small 3-by-3-foot campfires that are perfect for making s'mores and adding to the ambiance at night. Water sports are a breeze as the island is located close to rental shops for surfboards, stand-up paddle boards, kayaks, parasailing and jet skis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C1nON_0fVDI7rE00
Beach chairs lined up along Port Aransas Beach. (Port Aransas Tourism Bureau)

Port Aransas is also known for its popular annual events that draw locals and visitors alike. Each April, nearly 100,000 people descend on the shore to watch life-size sand sculptures come to life at Texas Sandfest . The Whooping Crane Festival is a prominent event for birdwatchers and nature lovers, as the endangered birds flock to the area, making it the only place in the U.S. where whooping cranes can be viewed up close on their yearly migratory trek south.

Find it : Sandcastle Drive, Port Aransas, TX 78373

Mustang Island State Park

Located just south of Port Aransas is a less frequented Texas beach, Mustang Island State Park . Part of a chain of barrier islands and named for the wild mustangs prevalent in the area during the 19th century, the beach offers 5 miles of soft, light-colored sand and beautiful views of the Gulf of Mexico. Visitors can camp at one of the 48 water and electric campsites or 50 drive-up primitive sites. There are portable restrooms along sections of the beach and facilities with full restrooms and showers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ol7KZ_0fVDI7rE00
Seagull taking wing, with its reflection on wet sand, near a seagull standing closer to incoming waves along the Gulf of Mexico on a sunny afternoon on Mustang Island in Corpus Christi, Texas. (kschulze/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Beyond relaxing in the water and lounging on the sand, there is a lot to explore at the state park. Fishing enthusiasts will enjoy surf fishing or casting from the Fish Pass jetties (located in the park) and nature enthusiasts will relish catching a glimpse of the nearly 400 bird species that frequent the area, including several rare and endangered species. Mustang Island State Park’s Paddling Trail offers 20 miles of paddling opportunities that pass through some of the best saltwater fishing and bird watching in Texas.

Find it : 9394 State Highway 361, Corpus Christi, TX 78418

Padre Island National Seashore

This 70-mile stretch of protected seashore is consistently named one of the best beaches in Texas for several reasons. Nearly half a million visitors frequent the beach each year, although you wouldn't know it by being there. The seashore is clean, quiet and offers visitors plenty of room to spread out. Amenities include restrooms, showers, a park store and more than 500 educational programs to take advantage of each year.

Bird Island Basin (located in the park on Laguna Madre) is known as one of the best windsurfing locations in the world. The beach is also located along the Central Flyway, making it a hot spot for bird-watching, but its most famous inhabitant is the Kemp Ridley Sea Turtle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0an0Ig_0fVDI7rE00
A sea turtle along the Padre Island National Seashore. (National Park Service)

From April through mid-July, the smallest and most endangered sea turtle in the world comes to shore along this section of the coast to lay eggs. Volunteers dubbed "turtle patrols" collect the eggs, incubate them and release them after about 55 days. During the scheduled releases , visitors can watch as the baby turtles make their way across the sand and into the Gulf of Mexico.

Find it : 20420 Park Road 22, Corpus Christi, TX 78414

South Padre Island

Part of the longest stretch of barrier island in the world, South Padre Island is located along the Gulf of Mexico in south Texas. It is known for its clear water, light-colored sand and wide range of activities for the whole family. The island is small, only 4.5 miles long and half a mile wide, making it the perfect place to ditch your car keys and walk or bike to your destination. Water sports of all kinds are encouraged; the bay water surrounding the island is shallow and warm, creating an ideal recreation destination.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yuo6Z_0fVDI7rE00
Seagulls at sunrise on South Padre Island, Texas.  (Hundley_Photography/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Like its neighboring beaches to the north, South Padre Island is an excellent location for bird watching and catching a glimpse of the Kemp Ridley Sea Turtle. Dolphin watching is also a popular pastime, and visitors can take a chartered boat to watch dolphins in their natural habitat. After a day at the beach, visitors can refuel at local eateries fit for every palette and budget; the island prides itself on its hometown cuisine.

Find it : 4601 Padre Blvd., South Padre Island, TX 78597

More Travel News

- The Galveston Island bucket list

- Hiker takes 'once-in-a-lifetime' photo at Brazos Bend State Park

- 23 awesome reasons to visit the Texas Hill Country

For the latest and best from Chron, sign up for our daily newsletter here .

Comments / 5

García Enrique
4d ago

Too many beaches in Texas test positive for several contaminates, including fecal matter.

Reply
5
Related
US105

Trouble in Texas for Buc-ee’s? Complaints Amassing Near 100 for the Chain

Who doesn't love Bu-cee's? My whole family does, and so do I. Back in Alabama the whole family would travel an hour just to visit the gas station and convenience store. The chain has expanded to multiple areas since its inception in 1982. And wouldn't you know it, it was founded right here in Texas where, of course, everything is bigger.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Beaches#South Padre Island#Texas Hill Country#Hawaii#Travel#Expedia#Houstonians#Beach Volleyball Courts
CBS Baltimore

‘Aggressive’ Assateague Island Horse Moved To Texas

ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md. (AP) — A wild horse who has become “extremely aggressive” with staff and visitors at Assateague Island National Seashore in Maryland has been relocated to a Texas wildlife sanctuary, National Park Service officials announced Monday. Park service officials said the harem stallion Delegate’s Pride, also known as Chip, has become aggressive with people in pursuit of human food or with staff redirecting him or his band away from crowds, The Daily Times reported. He is being moved to Cleveland Armory Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison, Texas. Since 2017, the horse has been involved in more than half of the incidents that resulted in injuries for visitors and he resists efforts to move horses away from potentially dangerous situations, the park service said. Once a wild animal learns to associate people with food, reversing behavior can be difficult and removal often becomes the only option, officials said. Visitors are urged to protect horses by complying with rules such as never feeding wildlife, staying at least 40 feet away from horses and storing food in vehicles or food storage under picnic tables. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
MURCHISON, TX
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Dallas, Texas

"If people say I'm doing something crazy, that's usually a good sign." If you like the above statement, you have to know more about Andrew Beal, the mathematics enthusiast who developed a complex mathematical problem and offered $1 million to anyone who could solve it.
DALLAS, TX
101.5 KNUE

This 2,200 Acre Ranch in Boerne, Texas has a Cave and a Huge Country Music Star Neighbor

Wouldn't it be nice to wake up every morning and the only sound you hear is nature? That's becoming less and less a thing even for those living on a country road. But there still are areas, especially in Texas, where we can be surrounded by nothing but wide open fields. One such place exists in Boerne, outside of San Antonio, and your "neighbor" is arguably the biggest star ever in country music.
BOERNE, TX
Kicker 102.5

Is It Illegal To Bury Your Pet In Your Yard In Arkansas or Texas?

Is it illegal to bury your pet in your yard in Arkansas or Texas?. I am a pet owner and dogs are my preferred pet. But what do you do in the case of your beloved pet passing away? I had a rottweiler that we had to ut down after her battle with cancer. At the time we were at the vet's office and they offered to take care of her for me after her passing.
TEXAS STATE
DFW Community News

Mom: Texas HS hair policy has stopped son from attending school

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) - Teenager Dyree Williams says nothing makes him feel more like himself than his hair, which he has proudly worn in twists, braids and locks all his life -- it's part of his identity and a direct connection to his ancestors. But Williams' locks became an...
EAST BERNARD, TX
a-z-animals.com

The Top 4 Most Alligator Infested Lakes In Texas

Most people have feared alligators, whether they may be the young or the old. These big and ferocious creatures are carnivores, meaning that their diet consists of a mix of fish and other invertebrates. Other species, such as birds, frogs, and mammals, may be in for their most terrible day when they come to the water’s edge and become supper for alligators!
TEXAS STATE
Chron.com

Chron.com

Houston, TX
2K+
Followers
742
Post
332K+
Views
ABOUT

Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

 https://www.chron.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy