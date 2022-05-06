ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troutman, NC

No charges will be filed in trespassing shooting where DaBaby was present

By Alaa Elassar, Amanda Watts, CNN
Albany Herald
 4 days ago

No criminal charges will be filed after a North Carolina shooting incident in April on the property that reportedly belongs to rapper DaBaby, police say. A 26-year-old man was injured after he allegedly climbed the fence surrounding the property and was shot on April 13, according to...

www.albanyherald.com

Crime & Safety
