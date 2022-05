The NFL Draft is over and the NFL schedule has become the hot topic around the league and like many teams, the Miami Dolphins have games they need to win. Like mock drafts ahead of the actual draft, mock season predictions are a big thing right now and the Dolphins are expected to win anywhere between eight and 11 games this season. Too many questions remain for the Dolphins to be consensus picks for the playoffs and those questions seem to keep the Dolphins around .500 in most cases.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO