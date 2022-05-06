ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Kern Valley State Prison investigating third inmate death this year as a homicide

By Jocelyn Sandusky
 4 days ago

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Valley State Prison officials are investigating the death of an inmate as a homicide after he was attacked by two other prisoners.

Officials said officers responded to an attack on the maximum-security recreational yard at approximately 10 a.m. Friday. Inmates Anthony Ramirez and Michael Calders allegedly Sidney Kang with two inmate-manufactured weapons.

Matthew Queen guilty of second-degree murder in ‘Bakersfield 3’ member’s death

Kang was taken to the prison’s treatment center for treatment, but his injuries were so severe they required an ambulance to transfer him to a hospital. He did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead at 10:41 a.m, according to a press release.

Kang was serving 14 years in prison for assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, a second strike, inflicting great bodily injury and having a prior felony conviction of a serious offense.

Ramirez, 40, was serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole for second-degree murder with the use of a firearm and a 15-year concurrent sentence for intentional discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury or death. He was also serving a 12-year sentence for assault by a prisoner with a deadly weapon or force likely to cause great bodily injury and a two-year sentence for possession and manufacturing of a deadly weapon by a prisoner.

Caldera, 35, was serving a 71-year sentence for several second-degree robbery convictions with the use of a firearm, a second strike, and resisting or deterring an officer with threats or violence, also a second strike.

This is the third inmate death at Kern Valley State Prison this year and the second recorded death this month.

