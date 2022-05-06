ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Lib Dems welcome signs of resurgence on night of local election gains

By north of England editor, Helen Pidd, and Peter Walker
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AB5nr_0fVDHL5w00
Ed Davey speaking at Wimbledon Common, south-west London, on Friday.

Few cities are as synonymous with New Labour as Hull. The city has elected only Labour MPs since the 1960s, including John Prescott, who hulked over Kingston upon Hull East for 40 years, and Alan Johnson, who divided his time between Tony Blair and Gordon Brown’s cabinets and the Hessle Road.

On Thursday night, however, Labour was delivered a bloody nose by the Liberal Democrats, who took control of Hull city council on a promising night for England’s third party. Twelve years after the Lib Dems alienated much of the electorate by going into coalition with the Conservatives, they now appear sufficiently detoxified to cause major headaches for Labour and the Tories alike.

Celebrating dozens of gains, including pushing David’s Cameron’s local council in West Oxfordshire into no overall control and overtaking Labour as the biggest party in Stockport, the Lib Dem leader, Ed Davey, was cock-a-hoop.

“What began as a tremor in Chesham and Amersham [and] became an earthquake in North Shropshire is now an almighty shockwave that will bring this Conservative government tumbling down,” he said, referencing the party’s recent byelection victories.

The party was heading towards a net gain of 80 seats on Friday afternoon. Davey started the day with a speech in Wimbledon, south-west London, where his party took 12 seats on the local council, Merton, mainly from the Tories. “The tectonic plates of British politics are shifting beneath Boris Johnson’s feet,” he said, before rushing to Somerset, where the Lib Dems had taken control of the local council from the Conservatives.

A series of other gains saw the party erode support from the Tories in “blue wall” commuter-belt areas, including Woking and Elmbridge, both in Surrey. In the latter, the Lib Dems made gains in the constituency of the justice secretary, Dominic Raab.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CO5ps_0fVDHL5w00
Mike Ross, the new leader of Hull city council, with a framed newspaper bill at the Guildhall. Photograph: Christopher Thomond/The Guardian

In Hull, what was overlooked amid all the talk of yellow fever was the fact that the Lib Dems ran the East Yorkshire city in the not too distant past. There is a framed newspaper headline in the office of the Liberal Democrat group at Hull’s Guildhall, which commemorates their big achievement last time they were in control, from 2007 to 2011. “Council not the worst in the country,” reported the Hull Daily Mail a few years into the party’s last reign, when Hull moved slightly up the Audit Commission’s table of best- and worst-performing local authorities.

The Lib Dems are typically happy about celebrating a marginal gain. No achievement is too minor to be memorialised in a leaflet: every pothole filled, every drop kerb delivered, each planning application defeated.

“They’re excellent campaigners,” conceded the Labour MP Karl Turner, who took over from Prescott in Kingston upon Hull East in 2010. “They take credit for everything. If I went outside my house now and picked up some dog poo with a shovel, you can be sure that the next day they’ll put out a leaflet saying, ‘Lib Dems delivering: we are getting dog poo picked up.’”

Hull is home to the Liberal Democrats’ national campaign chief, Dave McCobb, who held his council seat on Thursday night. The new leader of Hull city council, Michael Ross, said McCobb was “very good at reading the electorate in terms of what’s happening and the mood, and he just gets what’s going on”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vN7wS_0fVDHL5w00
The Guildhall in Hull city centre. Photograph: Christopher Thomond/The Guardian

Turner thinks Labour was “not vicious enough” in campaigning against the Lib Dems in Hull. “We should have been hammering home to voters that the Lib Dems signed off the 55% cuts to Hull city council that we are still suffering today.” But Ross, who was first elected as a Liberal Democrat councillor as a 21-year-old Hull University student in 2002, thinks voters have forgiven the party for the sins of the coalition period. “It’s been a while since tuition fees have come up on the doorstep,” he said.

Turner chalks up the Lib Dem victory in Hull to widely despised roadworks that have caused gridlock across the city for months; the introduction of cycle lanes and bus lanes during the pandemic, which have taken further space away from frustrated motorists; and unpopular plans to build hundreds of new houses.

Ross agrees those issues were important during the campaign, but he rejected the idea of his party as opportunistic goalhangers. “We won through a combination of people feeling disgusted and let down by the Conservative government and fed up with the local Labour council,” he said.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

The win was the culmination of 11 years of hard graft, he said. “In 2011 we lost 10 out of 12 wards we were defending. Nationally, we took a kicking. But while in some places the party withered away on the vine, we were determined not to let that happen.”

Turner nearly lost to the Conservatives in 2019, scraping though with a majority of 1,239. He takes heart from what he sees as the collapse of the Tory vote in Hull, which led to the party losing its sole councillor.

However, he cannot just rely on an unpopular government if he is to win in the next general election. Enthusiasm for Keir Starmer’s Labour party is hard to discern on Humberside. “All Starmer does is criticise the government. He’s got nothing to offer the country,” said Stuart Ramsay, 68, a retired mechanical fitter and shop steward who described his politics as “slightly to the left of the middle of the road”.

He said: “As a trade unionist all my life, I learned that you cannot go into a meeting and just complain. You have to have something to offer. I think Boris Johnson is like Winston Churchill was in world war two – he’s the best of a bad lot. If Angela Rayner was the leader, the Labour party might be in a better place. She seems to have a better grip on things.”

Comments / 25

David Szymanski
2d ago

Who cares what communist think the dems have no plan

Reply(2)
28
Related
The Guardian

Why didn’t I wash my bed sheets regularly? Reader, I didn’t even have any

The revelation that almost half of single men don’t change their bed sheets for up to four months conjures memories and smells from my former life as a slob, although I doubt many of today’s bachelors are as bad as I was. At 22, I didn’t need to change sheets because I slept on a bare mattress. I did very little laundry, in part because each week I bought five pairs of socks for a pound from Primark and tossed them into the bin, which I rarely emptied, after one wear.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Split vote threat to left in Thursday’s elections as ‘progressives’ outnumber conservatives by two to one

Candidates from left-of-centre parties will outnumber those on the right by more than two to one in this week’s local elections in England, creating an inbuilt advantage for the Conservative Party, new research has shown.In almost half (43 per cent) of wards being contested, the Conservatives are the sole right-of-centre party against three contenders from the left of centre – Labour, Liberal Democrats and Greens – effectively splitting the “progressive” vote in a way that makes it easier for Boris Johnson’s party to win.And in another third (36 per cent) of battles, the Tories are the sole “conservative” representative fighting...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Ed Davey
Person
Dominic Raab
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Tony Blair
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
The Independent

Local elections 2022: key results so far

Voters went to the polls on Thursday in 200 local authorities across Britain.Around a third of councils are declaring results overnight, with the rest – including all authorities in Scotland and Wales – later on Friday.Here are some of the key results so far:– SunderlandA poor performance by Labour might have seen the party lose overall control at Sunderland, a council it has run since 1973. But Labour kept its majority and lost just one seat, to the Liberal Democrats, who also gained a second seat from the Conservatives.– CumberlandLabour has won a comfortable majority in the newly-created authority of...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Election#Conservative Party#Labour Party#Uk#New Labour#Democrats#Hull City Council#The Lib Dems#Conservatives#Tories#British
Daily Mail

Romanian crime boss and his three sons who lured 26 victims to UK with the promise of construction work before forcing them into slave labour are jailed for 22 years

Four members of a Romanian crime family who made a fortune keeping at least 26 slave labourers in a terraced house have been jailed for a total of 22 years. Their victims brought to the UK from Romania and were promised £50 a day to work in the construction industry with free food and accommodation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

I’ve dealt with Putin before: I know what it will take to defeat this brutal despot

Maksym Kurochkin is a playwright. For almost three years, he and 20 other Ukrainian playwrights had been planning to build a new theatre in the heart of Old Kyiv. The group found a magnificent old structure that they were busy renovating in order to open the Playwrights’ theatre on 12 March. On 24 February, Maksym and his colleagues awoke to the horrific sound of bombs. 12 March came and went. Instead of planning a grand opening for a new theatre, Maksym is now examining military strategies to defeat the Russian invaders. Instead of a pen in his hand, he now carries a weapon.
WORLD
The Guardian

Russian forces reportedly came close to capturing Zelenskiy during first hours of invasion

The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has described how Russian forces came close to capturing or assassinating him in the early hours of the invasion. Zelenskiy has been widely lauded for his response to the invasion in the 65 days since the first Russian troops entered Ukraine. He has addressed the US Congress, the World Bank and the Grammy Awards; Boris Johnson is among the high-profile figures eager to be seen in his company.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

269K+
Followers
69K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy