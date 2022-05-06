Lydia Ko: "Menstruation, a problem with golf"

For the first time in forever, spring took hold of all of the USA this week. There were storms, but those storms all brought rain, and not snow. They disrupted play a bit, but the skills of the golfers who inhabit the world’s professional tours shined through. A Charlotte-based event traveled to Maryland for a year, allowing Quail Hollow to prepare to host the 2022 Presidents Cup in the fall. Elsewhere, the DP World Tour stopped in England at a former Ryder Cup host site, while the Korn Ferry and Champions tours visited the American southeast. Finally, the Asian Tour visited Korea, in between stops in Thailand and Japan. Those five tournaments have our attention this week in Tour Rundown for the first full weekend in May.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO