Heirloom tomato seeds: Where to buy them and tips for growing

I’ve always been drawn to “old” things. I like houses built before 1920, antique furniture, and vintage clothing – anything that has withstood the test of time with apparent ease (and grace) while still proving to be incredibly useful. Old things seem sturdier to me; thoughtfully and better made than much of what is manufactured today. I like that my antique furniture was built with real wood and didn’t spend the first part of its life in a box on a shelf in a furniture store.

So I guess it follows that I would have an affinity for heirloom tomato seeds , another something that has survived through the years. To me, growing heirloom vegetables is growing history and an act of preservation. Some heirloom seed varieties date back to the 1800s, which is considered quite old in the United States (in contrast to what is considered “old” in many other countries where buildings can date back centuries ).

Heirloom seeds are always open-pollinated, meaning by insect or air. And they breed true which means you know exactly what you’re going to get when you plant them. While non-heirloom seeds may be more resistant to disease, most people agree that the main reason to grow heirlooms is because of their superior flavor. Most heirloom tomatoes taste delicious right off the vine .

If you’ve ever shopped for tomato seeds, you know there are many different varieties. In general, tomatoes are often labeled: cherry, paste, or plum.

Cherry tomatoes are sweet, paste tomatoes are usually meaty with higher acid, and plum tomatoes tend to be juicy and mild. Tomatoes are also classified as determinate or indeterminate.

Ideal for container gardening , determinate tomatoes grow in a small bush style and produce all their fruit over a couple of weeks. In contrast, indeterminate tomatoes require support as they like to spread out their vines. Some varieties grow up to eight feet tall. They produce fruit all season long until the first frost.

Though I definitely suggest trying as wide of a variety of tomato seeds as you have the time, space, and energy for, here are some popular heirloom tomato seeds to consider.

Brandywine seeds produce ideal slicing tomatoes with fruit weighing up to 1 ½ pounds. They are a beefsteak type with low acid content which means they taste wonderful. Many people insist they are the best-tasting tomato.

These indeterminate tomatoes definitely need staking to help manage their heavy fruit. They reach maturity in about 80 days.

These heirloom tomato seeds came from Lillian Bruce of Manchester, Tennessee, via Robert Richardson of New York, who sent them to author and tomato authority Craig LeHoullier back in 1988.

Lillian’s yellow heirloom tomatoes produce late maturing, dense fruit with few seeds that are ideal for slicing. They are indeterminate and ready to harvest in 90 days.

Russian-born Azoychka tomatoes have a pale yellow exterior and a bright yellow interior. They are early maturing plants that produce oblate spheroid-shaped fruit with a tarter taste (almost citrusy) than other yellow tomatoes.

One of the founders of Seed Savers , Kent Whealy, brought these seeds to the U.S. in 1995 after one of his gathering and research expeditions. Azoychka tomatoes are indeterminate, producing bountiful yields of fruit all season long.

This disease-resistant and drought-tolerant variety date back to the pre-1890 Cherokee Nation . The plants produce large, sweet, beefsteak-style fruit with a dusky, reddish, purple exterior color.

The Cherokee Purple is indeterminate and matures in about 80 days.

These are sweet-tasting, orange tomatoes that grow into meaty, one-pound fruits with few seeds. While the seedlings look weak their fruit is large and sugary. Named for Darrell Kellogg, a railroad supervisor from Redford, Michigan (who preserved them), they are indeterminate and are harvest-ready in 80 days.

A Russian variety, this determinate tomato matures in about 75 days into brownish pink fruit with olive accents

Seedswoman Marina Danilenko preserved these seeds which grow into small plants ideal for containers on your porch or balcony. Their fruit ripens within two weeks and has a rich flavor perfect for both sandwiches and salads.

Chocolate Stripes tomatoes get their name from their red and green striped fruit. They have a sweet, earthy flavor that goes well in sandwiches of all kinds.

Indeterminate, they mature in 80 days.

Speckled Romans are plum tomatoes with a red and orange striped exterior and reddish pink, meaty interior. They are especially good for sauce and salsa.

This indeterminate variety reaches maturity in 80 days.

Dwarf Saucy Mary tomato plants are suitable for containers as they only reach heights of about two and a half feet (this is reflected in the "dwarf" part of their name). The plants produce green and yellow striped plum tomato fruit that tastes delicious in sauces (hence the "saucy" in their name). Tomato expert and heirloom seed preservationist, Craig LeHoullier named these after his wife’s Aunt Mary Kelly.

They are indeterminate, maturing in 65 to 75 days.

Amish Paste tomatoes are great for canning, salsas, pastes and sauces of all kinds (and, yes, they originated from the Amish ). They have fewer seeds, thicker walls, and are, on average, larger than other Roma tomatoes .

They are indeterminate, taking 80 days to mature fully.

Blondkopchen means “little blond girl” in German. These tomato seeds, which hail from eastern Germany, produce ½ ", grape-sized, brilliant yellow or gold, cherry tomatoes in clusters of 20 to 30. Their vines are large and sprawling. The fruit is wonderfully sweet with a slight citrus tart taste.

An indeterminate variety, they mature in 75 days.

Tips for growing heirloom tomato seeds

In general, you should harvest your tomatoes when they reach their specific color: red for red tomatoes, yellow for yellow tomatoes, and so on. When ripe, they should be slightly soft when squeezed.

There are so many seed varieties available that deciding which to grow can be overwhelming – at least I think so. But then I am also a person that can’t shop in stores like Super Targets and Walmarts because I can’t deal with the sheer volume of stuff. (Also, I live in New York City where those stores are not prevalent). The good thing about heirloom tomato seeds is that no matter what variety you settle on to grow, you’re pretty much guaranteed that they’ll taste amazing.

Just be careful, though, as before you know it you could find yourself obsessed with cultivating tomatoes though, as obsessions go , I suppose it's not a bad one to have.