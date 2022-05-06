ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boxed Cake Mix Is The Secret To Perfect Pancakes This Mother's Day & Beyond

By Justina Huddleston
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jeLnu_0fVDFtAM00

SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s a reason why everyone makes pancakes for breakfast on special occassions. Almost nothing can beat the pillowy soft texture, delicious flavor, and maple syrup-soaking abilities of pancakes. They’re one of our favorite Mother’s Day breakfasts , but if you’re a little bored of serving up plain pancakes year after year, we just saw a recipe hack that kind of blew our minds. Using boxed cake mix can turn your standard pancakes into something worthy of a foodie’s TikTok account, and it’s an easy and affordable hack to boot.

We first heard of this pleasing pancake upgrade from the My Recipes blog . It’s such a great shortcut, because the next time you want to make fancy pancakes, you don’t need to add a dozen different ingredients to your batter — just use the flavor of boxed cake mix you desire.

Duncan Hines Signature Cake Mix Bundle – Strawberry, Orange, Lemon

$15.99


To one box of cake mix you’ll add a little flour, eggs, milk, and melted butter or oil. It’s really that easy, and the recipe also gives suggestions for different add ins.

Spring Funfetti Cake and Frosting Bundle

$11.99


The pancakes are obviously a little sweeter than your standard recipe, but that’s why they’re perfect for celebratory occassions like Mother’s Day.

You could also try using some fun pancake molds to turn your festive pancakes into special shapes. Funfetti heart-shaped pancakes sound delightful to us, especially with some wipped cream, sprinkles, and fresh strawberries on top.

Norpro Nonstick Heart Pancake

$6.23


Another delicious idea? Try cooking your cake mix pancake batter in a Dash mini waffle iron to make colorful, flavorful, personal-sized waffles in a jiffy. And speaking of Jiffy…we wonder if you could use their corn bread mix to make sweet corn pancakes? Or their blueberry muffin mix for blueberry pancakes? Something tells us we have a lot of boxed baking mix pancake experimentation to look forward to in our future.

DASH Mini Waffle Maker

$12.89


With so many flavors of boxed cake mix to choose from, we feel like a whole new world of pancakes is now open to us.

Before you go, check out the gallery below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Id6nq_0fVDFtAM00

Watch: How to Make Sugar Cookie Berry Pizza

More from SheKnows

Mashed

Martha Stewart Dropped The Ultimate Hack For Baked Potatoes

Potatoes are a go-to staple that are both versatile and satisfying. Turn them into a complete meal with butter, cheese, broccoli, sour cream, bacon, or whatever topping gets you salivating. Serve them on the side. In any manner, potatoes are amazing. Per the BBC, potatoes have been around for at least 8,000 years and counting. These vegetables are considered the fourth most important crop the world produces with only rice, wheat, and maize besting this hearty ingredient.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Costco Members Are Pumped To Try Its Massive Strawberry Shortcake Cheesecake

In its most basic form, cake has been around since at least ancient Egypt, when ancient Egyptians would bake bread sweetened with honey, nuts, and fruit. However, it wasn't until around the 17th century that bakers were able to get even more creative with their cakes, thanks to the invention of more advanced ovens, improved baking tools, and access to better ingredients, according to Food Timeline. By the 19th century, refined white flour and baking powder arrived on the baking scene, bringing with them the sweet, moist, frosted type of cakes that we know and love today.
RECIPES
SheKnows

Trader Joe's New Chicken Recipe Is Blowing Up on TikTok & It's the Easiest Meal You'll Ever Make

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We have a serious problem. It’s a shameful secret, but one we have to cop to: we’re kind of food snobs. That means that on nights when we’ve forgotten to meal plan, a simple box of mac and cheese won’t do, and it also means that getting take-out on weeknights turns into a financial nightmare because *someone* had to order multiple appetizers and a signature to-go mocktail. Ahem. Basically, what we’re trying to...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duncan Hines
BHG

Shoppers Are Ditching Their Chip Clips for This Gadget That Tightly Seals Snack Bags—and You Can Get 2 for $15

Maintaining the freshness of chips, crackers, and cereal after opening them can be more difficult than it seems. Even if you have a kitchen drawer full of rubber bands and chip clips, they don't provide an airtight seal needed to keep dried goods from getting stale. And while food storage containers are handy solutions to keep pantry items fresh and streamline your cabinet, they're often expensive, with some costing $25 apiece. If you're looking for a way to safely seal snacks without investing in expensive food storage systems, consider this editor-approved mini bag sealer that quickly seals food stored in plastic bags.
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
#Pancakes#Baking Mix#Corn Bread#Food Drink#Tiktok
Footwear News

Messy Dollar Tree Store Run By ‘Only One’ Worker Goes Viral After Customers Stock Shelves to Help Out

Click here to read the full article. A Dollar Tree store has gone viral on TikTok after video showed messy conditions at Austin, Texas-area location that’s been described as being run by only one employee, according to the clip. @x_bazan06 This is wrong guys :(. #fyp #austin #dollartreehacks ♬ original sound – Felipe_bazan In the video posted on April 30, TikTok creator Felipe films throughout the dollar store’s aisles, showing loose products strewn about the floor alongside countless boxes of unpacked merchandise. In the video, which now has more than 3.4 million views, a worker named Maggie explains that she’s...
AUSTIN, TX
ZDNet

McDonald's just gave (some) customers something brilliant

How do you know when your customers really, really need your product?. Too often, their greatest need may come at the worst time for you. Perhaps you're not open. Perhaps you're too busy. Or perhaps you just don't realize how great their need truly is. When, for example, will you...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

This New Trader Joe’s Freezer Find Is Even Better than Those Beloved Chocolate Croissants

If you read that title and came here to argue with me, I get it. It’s really hard to beat the wonder that is the frozen chocolate croissants at Trader Joe’s. They’re buttery! They’re filled with chocolate! They’re oh-so flaky! And many (myself included) say they’re the closest to true Parisian croissants to ever come out of the freezer. They’re great and I’m not here to knock them. I am here, however, to tell you that I love these brand-new Cheese Pastry Rolls even more. Hear me out.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling Bright, Colorful Summer Rugs Right Now & We Want Them All

Click here to read the full article. Summer is almost here, which means a few things: temperatures are rising, the days are getting longer and Costco is rolling out their fun, bright selection of summer rugs. Like so many summer Costco product releases, we really couldn’t wait to see what the superstore had available to brighten up our homes — and their selection didn’t disappoint. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🖤 Hi, I’m Laura! (@costcohotfinds) Costco fan account @costcohotfinds could barely contain her excitement about the summer (and spring) rugs she recently found at her local wholesale...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Customers Credit This Nourishing & Vegan Conditioner For Getting Their Dandruff 'Under Control'

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to our hair, a lot can happen. We’ve box dyed it, tangled it, and tried so many hair oils to make it to Disney princess-level hair. While we’ve fallen for some celebrity picks to TikTok-viral products, we love the clean products that make our hair feel as gorgeous as can be. We just found a nourishing conditioner that has customers raving about it because it helped them ease their itchy...
HAIR CARE
SheKnows

SheKnows

46K+
Followers
5K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

