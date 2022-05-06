ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

WPDH Interview With Yngwie Malmsteen

By Tigman
101.5 WPDH
101.5 WPDH
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WPDH spoke with 80's guitar god Yngwie Malmsteen ahead of his upcoming show at Sugar Loaf PAC. Speaking with WPDH's Tigman, Yngwie gives thoughts on past singers in his bands, along with some of his favorite guitar players like Ritchie Blackmore and Eric Clapton. Also discussed is Ferrari collection and the...

wpdh.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ultimate Classic Rock

Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
MUSIC
101.5 WPDH

Artists Who Should Be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

You can count on only a few things in life: death, taxes and half the public crying foul every time the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announces a new class of inductees. Can you blame them? With such a small number of artists welcomed into the hallowed halls every year, there are bound to be plenty of perceived snubs. So let's pause for a moment to recognize the many artists who've yet to be recognized. We've found some of the most egregious oversights below.
MUSIC
101.5 WPDH

Stevie Nicks Returns to Live Performing at New Orleans Jazz Fest

Stevie Nicks took the stage for the first time in more than two years when she delivered a headlining set at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on May 7. The acclaimed songstress opened her set with “Outside the Rain,” a fan favorite track from her 1981 debut solo album Bella Donna. From there, Nicks rolled directly into Fleetwood Mac’s classic hit “Dreams” -- her first time performing the song since it received renewed worldwide interest following a 2020 viral video.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Poughkeepsie, NY
Entertainment
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
101.5 WPDH

Odd Couples: When Peter Frampton Played on George Harrison’s LP

Several years before he became a global superstar following the release of 1976's Frampton Comes Alive!, Peter Frampton was sitting timidly with one of his all-time heroes, George Harrison. Frampton, then a member of Humble Pie, was only 20 when he was invited into the studio in 1970 as Harrison...
MUSIC
101.5 WPDH

Nikki Sixx Condemns Unauthorized Motley Crue Play in New Statement

An unauthorized play about Motley Crue helmed by the playwright David Lucarelli moved Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx to issue a terse response and a warning to the band's fans. This week, the musician indicated that ads for Lucarelli's stage production The Crue: Underneath the Dirt Lies the Truth, which...
MUSIC
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy