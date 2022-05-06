Give Local York Update

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Sarah Scholl
We check in on the 24 hour giving event,...

abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Sentenced for Fraudulently Obtaining Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Luis Mercado, age 44, of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on May 4, 2022, to 10 months imprisonment by U.S. District Court Judge Sylvia H. Rambo, for fraudulently claiming pandemic unemployment assistance funds. Mercado was also ordered to pay $37,555 in restitution.
LEBANON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner seeks family of Allentown man

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner's office is looking for the family of an Allentown man who died Sunday. David Ritchie, 62, was pronounced dead Sunday evening in Allentown, the coroner's office said. He died of natural causes. Anyone with information on his next of kin is asked to...
WTAJ

Recall issued for pierogies made in Pa.

(WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania company that makes pierogies has recalled multiple products due to an allergy alert. Dymski Pierogies dba Grandma’s Cuisine, based in East Stroudsburg, is recalling multiple varieties of its frozen products for undeclared milk. The products were distributed to stores in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey between April 2021 and April […]
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
WGAL

York College to offer degree in chemistry with focus on cannabis

YORK, Pa. — Medical marijuana is a field that is growing in demand and a Susquehanna Valley college is leading the way by educating people for the job. A unique partnership has also been formed which could impact how medical marijuana is used. "We're thinking ahead and trying to...
YORK, PA
abc27 News

American Airlines to connect Lancaster customers to Philadelphia via bus

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — American Airlines has added a new option of connection for those departing from the Lancaster Airport and heading for a connecting flight at the Philadelphia International Airport — busses. After customers check in and clear security at the Lancaster Airport, they will board a vehicle through Landline, a transportation platform, and […]
LANCASTER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading to convert Walnut Street homes into veterans' housing

READING, Pa. – The City of Reading is investing part of its COVID-19 relief funding in a project to create veterans' housing on Walnut Street. City Council voted Monday night to transfer $360,000 in CARES Act Community Block Development Grant funding to convert 615-619 Walnut St., at the corner of Walnut and Reed streets, into housing for homeless veterans. The project is being run by the Reading Redevelopment Authority.
READING, PA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Celebrating 30th Anniversary of Pesticide Container Recycling Program

ANNAPOLIS, MD (May 9, 2022)– The Maryland Department of Agriculture’s (MDA) Pesticide Regulation Section has announced the 2022 dates and drop-off locations for its Pesticide Container Recycling Program. On certain days from June through September, farmers, pesticide applicators, and other users can recycle used plastic pesticide containers at no cost at locations in Frederick, Harford, Kent, Montgomery, Talbot, Washington, […]
MARYLAND STATE
MyChesCo

Night Paving to Begin on Route 772 in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA — Night paving is set to begin on a 2.25-mile resurfacing project on Route 772 (Manheim Street/Mount Joy Road) in Mount Joy Borough and Mount Joy and Rapho townships, Lancaster County. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) states that. weather permitting, the work will begin Wednesday,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Make-A-Wish Mother's Day Truck Convoy in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Make-A-Wish foundation held its annual Mother's Day Truck Convoy in Lancaster County on Sunday. The convoy carnival kicked off at 8 a.m. at the Manheim Pennsylvania Auto Auction with clowns, mascots, games, food trucks and much more. There were hundreds of trucks at the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

