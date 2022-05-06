Give Local York Update

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Luis Mercado, age 44, of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on May 4, 2022, to 10 months imprisonment by U.S. District Court Judge Sylvia H. Rambo, for fraudulently claiming pandemic unemployment assistance funds. Mercado was also ordered to pay $37,555 in restitution.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner's office is looking for the family of an Allentown man who died Sunday. David Ritchie, 62, was pronounced dead Sunday evening in Allentown, the coroner's office said. He died of natural causes. Anyone with information on his next of kin is asked to...
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Sam Duong, age 48, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was charged this week in a criminal information with failing to withhold and pay employment taxes. According to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, the...
(WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania company that makes pierogies has recalled multiple products due to an allergy alert. Dymski Pierogies dba Grandma’s Cuisine, based in East Stroudsburg, is recalling multiple varieties of its frozen products for undeclared milk. The products were distributed to stores in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey between April 2021 and April […]
PHILADELPHIA — The founder of a Philadelphia cheesesteak restaurant and one of his sons have pleaded guilty in a federal tax fraud case alleging the hiding of nearly $8 million in sales over the course of a decade. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that 83-year-old Anthony Lucidonio Sr. and 55-year-old...
YORK, Pa. — Medical marijuana is a field that is growing in demand and a Susquehanna Valley college is leading the way by educating people for the job. A unique partnership has also been formed which could impact how medical marijuana is used. "We're thinking ahead and trying to...
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There have been multiple reports of bear sightings in York County recently. A viewer sent WGAL a picture of a bear crossing a road close to Route 30 near West Manchester Township on Sunday morning. Watch the video below to see that. "Not every...
There are a number of fascinating attractions scattered about the Keystone State. From national landmarks and state parks to ghost towns and gardens to explore, here are 7 cool and unusual things to do in Pennsylvania.
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A viewer shared video with WGAL of a black bear wandering through a York County neighborhood. On Sunday, WGAL received several reports of the bear in the West Manchester Township area. The latest video, taken at 7:42 p.m. Sunday, shows the bear walking down...
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — American Airlines has added a new option of connection for those departing from the Lancaster Airport and heading for a connecting flight at the Philadelphia International Airport — busses. After customers check in and clear security at the Lancaster Airport, they will board a vehicle through Landline, a transportation platform, and […]
READING, Pa. – The City of Reading is investing part of its COVID-19 relief funding in a project to create veterans' housing on Walnut Street. City Council voted Monday night to transfer $360,000 in CARES Act Community Block Development Grant funding to convert 615-619 Walnut St., at the corner of Walnut and Reed streets, into housing for homeless veterans. The project is being run by the Reading Redevelopment Authority.
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Ambulance services in the Midstate are hurting due to the financial crisis, and one service in Lancaster County is considering forming a regional EMS Authority, which would require an annual fee. Right now, Northwest EMS in Elizabethtown is running a subscription model, but less than half of the community is paying […]
ANNAPOLIS, MD (May 9, 2022)– The Maryland Department of Agriculture’s (MDA) Pesticide Regulation Section has announced the 2022 dates and drop-off locations for its Pesticide Container Recycling Program. On certain days from June through September, farmers, pesticide applicators, and other users can recycle used plastic pesticide containers at no cost at locations in Frederick, Harford, Kent, Montgomery, Talbot, Washington, […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA — Night paving is set to begin on a 2.25-mile resurfacing project on Route 772 (Manheim Street/Mount Joy Road) in Mount Joy Borough and Mount Joy and Rapho townships, Lancaster County. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) states that. weather permitting, the work will begin Wednesday,...
LANCASTER, Pa. — Refresh Lancaster, a collaboration between the Lancaster Emergency Medical Services Association and the Lancaster County Homelessness Coalition, announced this week it will soon begin offering showers and medical consults for the homeless and other recipients at a second site in the city. Beginning Wednesday at 1...
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Make-A-Wish foundation held its annual Mother's Day Truck Convoy in Lancaster County on Sunday. The convoy carnival kicked off at 8 a.m. at the Manheim Pennsylvania Auto Auction with clowns, mascots, games, food trucks and much more. There were hundreds of trucks at the...
