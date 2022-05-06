ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigard, OR

2 Dead In Homicide At Tigard Hotel

KXL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTIGARD, Ore. — Two people were found dead inside the...

www.kxl.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tigard, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Tigard, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dead Inside#Washington Square#Violent Crime
KXL

Two Gypsy Jokers From Oregon Headed To Federal Prison

PORTLAND, Ore.–Two members of the Gypsy Joker Outlaw Motorcycle Club in Oregon are being sentenced to life in federal prison for the kidnapping, torture, and murder of a former club member. Mark Dencklau (DEN-Claw) was the Portland clubhouse president, and Chad Erickson was a club member. They accused the victim, Robert Huggins, of breaking into Dencklau’s home in Woodburn, tying up his girlfriend and stealing multiple guns. Huggins was an estranged member of the club. He was kidnapped, tortured, and killed. His body was left in a Clark County field. Dencklau and Erickson were convicted during a trial in December.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOIN 6 News

Dive team recovers 3 bodies after SUV flips into Ilwaco river

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Washington state Patrol confirmed a dive team recovered the bodies of a woman and two teenagers in Ilwaco on Friday. Police said the car was going at a high rate of speed before losing control, went off a dock, and flipped into the water before it was found in the morning. […]
ILWACO, WA
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy