Tennessee high school students have been hit with “severe disciplinary action” after one of them was filmed wearing an improvised KKK-style hood, prompting school officials to condemn an action they say goes against “everything we value”. Officials at the private Grace Christian Academy in Knoxville, Tennessee said they took “swift” action within a day of the video appearing on social media last week. The video was first posted on a Twitter account that has since been deleted. Obtained by WBIR, the video is about a minute long and shows the student wearing the hood and holding a jug in...

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 1 DAY AGO