Abilene, TX

Triple-Digit-Forecast: Record breaking heat likely this weekend into next week

By Erica Garner
 4 days ago

(KTAB/KRBC) – This Mother’s Day Weekend is shaping up to be unusually hot. Record breaking heat is looking likely for the Saturday through Monday time-frame. Expect highs well into the hundreds. Prolonged exposure in this heat can be dangerous or even life threatening. This is especially noteworthy considering the busy nature of this weekend. Everything from scheduled graduations, baseball/softball games, and Mother’s Day events need to be taken into consideration.

Saturday I am forecasting a high of 105° in Abilene. If this holds true, that will be 1° shy of the record of 106°. That record was set back in the year 2000.

Sunday looks to have a record high minimum and a record high maximum. The low for Sunday in Abilene looks to be 74°. That would break the old record of 73°, set back in the year 2000. The high looks to be 104°. That would break the old record of 103°, set back in the year 2009.

Monday looks very similar, with both a record high minimum and a record high maximum. The low for Monday in Abilene looks to be 73°. That would break the old record of 72°, set back in the year 1886. The high looks to be 103°. That would break the old record of 101°, set back in the year 1886.

Make sure to practice heat safety. It is a good idea to start hydrating now. Make sure to get in plenty of electrolytes along with an abundance of water. Make sure to use plenty of sunscreen while wearing loose and light weight clothing. A hat is a good idea. Take frequent breaks and check up on pets as well as the elderly. Please do not leave children or pets in locked cars, as inside temperatures can turn deadly fast.

