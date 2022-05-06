Shooting In South Waterfront Takes City’s 35th Life By Homicide

KEIZER, Ore. – Police say two Molotov cocktails were thrown at an anti-abortion organization in a suburb of Salem after an unsuccessful attempt to break in. The Keizer Police Department says at about 10:40 p.m. Sunday, one or more people tried but failed to break a window at the Oregon Right to Life office. Police say the person or people then ignited two Molotov cocktails and threw them toward the brick building. Police say there was a small fire with minimal damage and no one was in the building at the time. This case is under investigation and police say they are seeking tips.

KEIZER, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO