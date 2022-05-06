ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shooting In South Waterfront Takes City’s 35th Life By Homicide

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and killed early Friday morning in the South...

KXL

Brothers Shot & Killed At Tigard Hotel

TIGARD, Ore. — Two brothers were shot and killed inside the Embassy Suites hotel near Washington Square early on the morning of May 6th. The men are identified as 37-year-old Andrew Randle and Gerald Randle, 38, both of Portland. Officers responded to a call of a disturbance with a...
TIGARD, OR
KXL

Woman Dead In Eastbank Esplanade Shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was shot and killed on the Eastbank Esplanade late Sunday night. She was found dead at Southeast Salmon Street around 11:45pm. Police detained one person, but they haven’t said if they’re a suspect or will be facing charges. This marks the 36th...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Oregon Right To Life in Keizer Hit By Molotov Cocktails

KEIZER, Ore. – Police say two Molotov cocktails were thrown at an anti-abortion organization in a suburb of Salem after an unsuccessful attempt to break in. The Keizer Police Department says at about 10:40 p.m. Sunday, one or more people tried but failed to break a window at the Oregon Right to Life office. Police say the person or people then ignited two Molotov cocktails and threw them toward the brick building. Police say there was a small fire with minimal damage and no one was in the building at the time. This case is under investigation and police say they are seeking tips.
KEIZER, OR
The Blade

Teenager injured in central Toledo drive-by shooting

A 17-year-old was shot in the foot in a central Toledo drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon. Joshua Brown, of the 2200 block of Warren Street, was walking near Putnam Street and Columbia Street at 4 p.m. when an unknown SUV drove by and fired multiple rounds, according to a police report.
TOLEDO, OH
KXL

Tacoma On Pace For Record Shooting Deaths

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – Two men were killed in separate shootings in Tacoma. Both incidents are being investigated as homicides, adding to a running tally that puts the city and Pierce County on pace for the highest recorded number of killings in recent history. Initial dispatch calls on the...
TACOMA, WA
KXL

Man Stabbed on I-84 Overpass; Suspect Arrested

PORTLAND, ORE – A man was stabbed and attacked with a hammer on the I-84 overpass Saturday evening. Portland Police Officers arrived on scene in the area of Southeast Grand Avenue at around 5:15pm and located a male victim laying in a pool of blood with multiple cuts and stab wounds.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

NW Gun Show Was Robbed Can You Help?

This past weekend, an entire gun show’s worth of firearms were stolen when a truck and trailer were taken. Lars spoke with Julie Zielke, with the company Tactical Ordinance, the victims of the theft to get the details. Listen to the information below. If you have any information, please don’t approach the trailer or truck, contact local law enforcement.
KXL

Suspect Arrested For Setting Fire, Vandalism At Houses Of Worship

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have arrested a man who they say set fire, broke windows and sprayed graffiti at two synagogues and a mosque four times within five days. 34-year-old Michael Bivins of Portland was arrested on Saturday after showing up at a television station in Beaverton and demanding to speak to a news reporter. He’s facing a Measure 11 charge of arson in the first degree and three counts of criminal mischief.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

2 Dead, 3 Injured In Crash Near Longview

LONGVIEW, Wash. — Investigators say alcohol, marijuana use and speed are believed to be involved in a crash that killed two people and injured three others early Sunday morning. The vehicle they were all riding in crashed into a tree at Pacific Way and Lone Oak Road around 12:45am.
LONGVIEW, WA
KXL

Death Investigation Underway At Gresham Apartment

GRESHAM, Ore. — A welfare check at a Gresham apartment has led to a death investigation. Police and the East County Major Crimes Team were called to the Rockwood Village Apartments at Southeast 185th near Yamhill just before 8:00 on Tuesday morning. Investigators won’t say how many people are...
GRESHAM, OR

