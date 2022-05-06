Shooting In South Waterfront Takes City’s 35th Life By Homicide

CLACKAMAS, Ore. — Sources within the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office tell KXL that a man who was recently fired from a business on SE For Mor Court just off Highway 212 attacked his former boss, striking him with a hammer or pipe and stabbed him in the neck last Wednesday.
TIGARD, Ore. — Two brothers were shot and killed inside the Embassy Suites hotel near Washington Square early on the morning of May 6th. The men are identified as 37-year-old Andrew Randle and Gerald Randle, 38, both of Portland. Officers responded to a call of a disturbance with a...
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was shot and killed on the Eastbank Esplanade late Sunday night. She was found dead at Southeast Salmon Street around 11:45pm. Police detained one person, but they haven’t said if they’re a suspect or will be facing charges. This marks the 36th...
KEIZER, Ore. – Police say two Molotov cocktails were thrown at an anti-abortion organization in a suburb of Salem after an unsuccessful attempt to break in. The Keizer Police Department says at about 10:40 p.m. Sunday, one or more people tried but failed to break a window at the Oregon Right to Life office. Police say the person or people then ignited two Molotov cocktails and threw them toward the brick building. Police say there was a small fire with minimal damage and no one was in the building at the time. This case is under investigation and police say they are seeking tips.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – State inspectors have found a series of lapses at the Oregon State Hospital’s campus in Junction City, including failures to take steps to protect patients from physical harm. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the inquiry began last year when a Junction City patient walked away from...
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
A 17-year-old was shot in the foot in a central Toledo drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon. Joshua Brown, of the 2200 block of Warren Street, was walking near Putnam Street and Columbia Street at 4 p.m. when an unknown SUV drove by and fired multiple rounds, according to a police report.
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – Two men were killed in separate shootings in Tacoma. Both incidents are being investigated as homicides, adding to a running tally that puts the city and Pierce County on pace for the highest recorded number of killings in recent history. Initial dispatch calls on the...
PORTLAND, ORE – A man was stabbed and attacked with a hammer on the I-84 overpass Saturday evening. Portland Police Officers arrived on scene in the area of Southeast Grand Avenue at around 5:15pm and located a male victim laying in a pool of blood with multiple cuts and stab wounds.
This past weekend, an entire gun show’s worth of firearms were stolen when a truck and trailer were taken. Lars spoke with Julie Zielke, with the company Tactical Ordinance, the victims of the theft to get the details. Listen to the information below. If you have any information, please don’t approach the trailer or truck, contact local law enforcement.
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Police have identified the driver involved in a crash early on the morning of April 27th that took the lives of two Southridge H.S. students and critically injured four others including a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy. Investigators say the vehicle driven by 18-year-old Xavier Denzel...
The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office has announced two women have been arrested in connection with the remains of a fetus found at a residence in Wayne. Nicole Tsentas, 33, of Emerson, and Amanda Walker, 36, of Wayne, were arrested Monday for concealing the remains of a human fetus inside a Wayne residence.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have arrested a man who they say set fire, broke windows and sprayed graffiti at two synagogues and a mosque four times within five days. 34-year-old Michael Bivins of Portland was arrested on Saturday after showing up at a television station in Beaverton and demanding to speak to a news reporter. He’s facing a Measure 11 charge of arson in the first degree and three counts of criminal mischief.
LONGVIEW, Wash. — Investigators say alcohol, marijuana use and speed are believed to be involved in a crash that killed two people and injured three others early Sunday morning. The vehicle they were all riding in crashed into a tree at Pacific Way and Lone Oak Road around 12:45am.
GRESHAM, Ore. — A welfare check at a Gresham apartment has led to a death investigation. Police and the East County Major Crimes Team were called to the Rockwood Village Apartments at Southeast 185th near Yamhill just before 8:00 on Tuesday morning. Investigators won’t say how many people are...
