ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowellville, OH

Lowellville mom ordered to surrender weapons after gun incident

By Gerry Ricciutti
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A0wXQ_0fVDCuE800

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Lowellville mom accused of bringing a gun to the school during Thursday’s shooting incident at Lowellville Schools is free on $10,000 bond.

Jessica Wolfe, 31, was arraigned in Struthers Municipal Court Friday morning on a charge of illegal conveyance of a weapon on school grounds. She was ordered to surrender all weapons in her possession and must undergo a mental evaluation.

‘I was terrified:’ Lowellville students, parents speak on shooting

The school was locked down after a boy shot himself in the school’s cafeteria. Investigators say Wolfe showed up at the school with a gun.

She’ll be back in court next month.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 8

1st. Team
4d ago

I can understand and don't know what I would've done in that situation, but I'm sure I would have kept my weapon concealed. she's very lucky she was only arrested.

Reply(2)
4
Marvin Cohn
3d ago

Anyone that exhibits that kind of bad judgment with a firearm should not own firearms. In many school districts in Texas, teachers, after rigorous training, have been able to carry concealed since 1997. I was one of those teachers. However, she broke both the rules and the law; and she must suffer the consequences.

Reply
2
Autumn Fall
4d ago

yikes. That was a bad choice but the world is spiraling out of control, I can understand her fear.

Reply
3
Related
WDTN

Ohio doctor back in jail on weapons charge

Ali Kooshkabadi, 39, was booked into jail Wednesday on a charge of weapons under disability. He was charged under a provision in the Ohio Revised Code that prohibits people who have mental health concerns from having access to a firearm.
CANFIELD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Struthers, OH
City
Lowellville, OH
Struthers, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WYTV.com

Mom of boy in Warren shooting incident now in jail

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The mother of one of the two brothers involved in a shooting in Warren last month is now facing a felony charge. Yolanda Adair was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Friday on a felony endangering children charge. A warrant for her arrest was filed...
WARREN, OH
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Wkbn#Lowellville Schools#Struthers Municipal Court#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WDTN

WDTN

14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy