ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

NY governor race heats up as Harry Wilson slams Lee Zeldin

By Bernadette Hogan
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XfmjG_0fVDCjlN00

The gloves are off in the New York Republican primary for governor.

Millionaire businessman Harry Wilson unleashed a new attack ad against front-runner rival Rep. Lee Zeldin, slapping down the party’s preferred candidate as “Cuomo’s favorite Republican.”

In the ad out Friday, Wilson slams Zeldin, accusing him of being a GOP ally of disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo during his four-year tenure in Albany as a Long Island state senator, before he was elected to the US House of Representatives in 2014.

“In Albany, Lee Zeldin was Andrew Cuomo’s favorite Republican. He voted for Cuomo’s billion-dollar tax hike in every Cuomo budget.

“No wonder Zeldin said Cuomo should be president,” says the new 30-second campaign ad shared with The Post.

The attack continues with an old clip of Zeldin in 2011 praising the disgraced Democrat’s first year in office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AjANR_0fVDCjlN00
Harry Wilson — an upstate native from Johnstown — was a late entry to the now-four-way primary race.
YouTube / Team Wilson

“If you were in the White House right now, our nation would be in a better place,” gushes Zeldin of Cuomo in the video.

Republicans controlled the state Senate at the time, and so Democrat Cuomo had to work with them to forge a state budget and end-of-session policy deals.

The ad then turns to Wilson himself calling out Zeldin.

“Lee Zeldin has it all wrong, New York needs fundamental change. A politician can’t do that. I will. I’ll fight crime, deliver the biggest tax cut ever and stop corrupt, go-along-to-get- along politicians of both parties. That’s how we turn around New York.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XHs9L_0fVDCjlN00
Wilson’s ad took aim at Rep. Lee Zeldin’s ties to former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
YouTube / Team Wilson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BIHrb_0fVDCjlN00
Zeldin gushes over the ex-governor in the ad: “If you were in the White House right now, our nation would be in a better place.”
YouTube / Team Wilson

Wilson, who has been polling dead last in the race, is spending nearly $1 million on the ad buy that will air statewide on broadcast radio and cable television starting Friday.

Wilson’s message comes on the heels of accusations that Zeldin has been playing dirty politics, trying to knock his other two rivals — Andrew Giuliani, an ex-White House aide and son of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, and former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino — off the GOP primary ballot.

Challenges were filed against the petitions submitted to the state Board of Elections by both Giuliani and Astorino — but not Wilson — in order for them to get on the ballot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47D6DL_0fVDCjlN00
Zeldin is the front-runner to win the GOP primary.
Dennis A. Clark

Zeldin’s campaign denied his involvement.

The state Republican Party selected Zeldin as its designee during its party convention earlier this year, providing him automatic ballot access.

Zeldin’s campaign fired back.

“Harry come lately is going to get crushed in a Republican Party primary for governor for the best of reasons. No surprise that liberal Harry Wilson’s first fictitious attack ad is against a Republican and not Kathy Hochul. Liberal Harry Wilson refused to vote for the sitting Republican Party President Donald Trump in 2020, but donated to Alvin Bragg’s campaign for Manhattan District Attorney. How backwards is that?” Zeldin spokeswoman Katie Vincentz told The Post, referring to Wilson’s controversial donation to left-leaning Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg last year.

Defending Zeldin’s glowing 2011 comments about Cuomo, Vincentz claimed the congressman made the remarks about Cuomo arguing he’d be a better chief executive compared to President Barack Obama. Wilson served on Obama’s Auto Restructuring Task Force after the Great Recession of 2008.

“Congressman Zeldin then endorsed and campaigned with the Republican candidates for Governor against Cuomo in 2014 and 2018. He’s also been leading the charge calling for Cuomo’s prosecution for his wide-ranging misconduct. It’s not surprising that Liberal Harry Wilson is attacking Congressman Zeldin for saying Cuomo may have been a better President than Barack Obama in 2011 being that Obama was Liberal Harry’s boss!”

Wilson, 50, an upstate native from Johnstown, was a late entry to the now-four-way primary race, announcing his candidacy in February. He is chairman and CEO of the MAEVA Group, and is an expert in corporate restructurings.

Wilson lost the 2010 race for state comptroller to Tom DiNapoli by slim margins. He previously flirted with the idea of running for governor in 2018, but later declined, and was courted last spring by GOP officials begging him to renew his gubernatorial aspirations.

Comments / 18

cvn65
4d ago

Do your homework. Zeldin is exactly what this Democratic state needs. Get rid of the waste in Albany, school choice, crime reform( it’s a disaster) and tax reduction, and infrastructure!!!!!!!

Reply(5)
5
I Nita Martini
4d ago

Let’s work together people get the Democratic out of New York . Do something good for New York .

Reply
9
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Andrew Giuliani
Person
Rob Astorino
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Lee Zeldin
Person
Andrew Cuomo
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Governor#Republicans#Gop#The Us#The Post#Democrat#The White House#Senate
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York State’s Newest Law Starting May 7th

New laws are always something that can be debatable within the community. While some are for the new law and others may be against it, sometimes we can come together and agree to disagree. New York State residents may be shocked to hear about this new law. Some may feel...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WIBX 950

DMV Urging New Yorkers To Get REAL ID Before Deadline

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is urging all residents a to get a REAL ID before the upcoming federal deadline. REAL ID regulations in New York and other states date back to 2005 when Congress passed the REAL ID Act, setting up minimum federal standards for license issuance and production.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Detroit

Senate Confirms MSU’s Lisa Cook As The First Black Woman On Fed Board

(CNN) — The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Lisa Cook to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, becoming the first African American woman to be a member of the panel. FILE – Lisa Cook, nominee to be a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, speaks during the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Washington. The Senate on Tuesday, March 29, agreed to consider the nomination of Cook for a position on the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors on a 50-49 party-line vote. The result suggests that there is sufficient support in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
28K+
Followers
24K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy