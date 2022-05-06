ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, WI

Officials: 4 people have died in Monroe County fire

By Associated Press
TOWN OF LITTLE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say four people have died in a house fire in small town in east central Wisconsin.

According to Sparta Area Fire District Chief Mike Arnold, crews responded shortly after 9 p.m. to a report of a house fire with people trapped upstairs in the Town of Little Falls.

Officials say by the time firefighters and Monroe County sheriff’s deputies arrived the home was fully engulfed in flames. Arnold said another person inside was in a different part of the house, tried to alert others to the fire before going to a neighbor to call 911. The second floor collapsed during the fire, which Arnold said hampered the search for victims.

