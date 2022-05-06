ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scary footage shows car crash that sent Jerry Jones to hospital

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
 4 days ago

New footage has emerged of a recent car accident involving Cowboys owner Jerry Jones .

In a video posted Friday by TMZ , a silver car is seen trying to turn before being struck by a dark-colored sedan at what appears to be a high speed. The outlet states that the 79-year-old Jones was in the darker car.

The incident occurred Wednesday evening near Wolf Street and Harry Hines Boulevard in Dallas, with authorities noting that “a vehicle failed to yield and turned in front of another vehicle, causing the collision,” according to The Dallas Morning News .

Footage has emerged from a recent car crash involving Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
In a video published Friday by TMZ, a dark sedan can be seen colliding with a silver car.
Jones was later seen outside the vehicle, where he appeared to have a slight limp, and he also rolled up his pant leg to seemingly assess for injuries. He was taken to Parkland Hospital as a precaution but returned home a short while later.

“He is all good,” said Stephen Jones, Jones’ son and the Cowboys executive vice president.

As of Friday, the Cowboys organization has not publicly addressed the incident involving Jones.

Jones, who was said to be in the darker vehicle, appeared to assess his leg for injuries after the incident.
Jones was later taken to a hospital but was released shortly after.
Last week, Jones hosted an extravagant party as the 2022 NFL Draft got underway. The Cowboys selected Tulsa offensive tackle, Tyler Smith, in the first round.

