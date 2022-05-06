ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Justice issues ‘State of Preparedness’ for severe weather

By Jessica Patterson
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties due to potential flooding throughout the upcoming weekend.

The declaration directs the State Emergency Operations Center and its partner agencies to get ready to respond ahead of potential significant rainfall in case they need to mobilize a response to any emergencies that may develop.

Justice says coordinating agencies are on standby to report to the SEOC at the West Virginia Emergency Management Division.

Our region is already seeing several reports of flooding in Cabell and Wayne counties, with Wayne County schools closing early at 12:30 p.m. on Friday due to the high water and road conditions.

FLASH FLOODING alerts in much of the Tri-State

The City of Huntington says several roads in the vicinity of Huntington are flooded, and drivers are being asked to avoid some areas of the city including Arlington Boulevard, Enslow Boulevard, Washington Boulevard in the vicinity of Enslow Park, sections of Norway Avenue toward Green Valley and Spring Valley Road near Westmoreland.

Huntington’s fire chief has reported that students at a daycare in Enslow Park Presbyterian Church are safe after daycare supervisors moved the children to the second floor due to flooding.

The governor and the WVEMD ask that all West Virginians are attentive to weather conditions and follow any instructions issued by emergency officials.

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

