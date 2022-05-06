Katie Dougherty-Executive Director-Washed Ashore

COOS BAY, Ore. — The Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Coos Bay will use land gifted to the church to build affordable housing. This after 100% of its congregation voted in favor of the homes on the property donated to them in 2019 by local philanthropist Dennis Beetham. "We...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clackamas County Board of County Commissioners Chair Tootie Smith is reacting after primary election ballots were found to have defective barcodes due to a printing error. Smith said she was “aghast” after learning about the issue with the ballots and that she spoke with Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan on […]
