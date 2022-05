Upcoming real-life prison break story Bosco has added another major rap name to its soundtrack. With Snoop Dogg, Steven Young and Dave East previously announced to be recording “21 More Questions” — an homage to 50 Cent’s “21 Questions,” which featured the late Nate Dogg — for the film, The Hollywood Reporter can reveal that The Game has also joined the soundtrack. The Grammy-nominated singer, who leapt to fame thanks to his acclaimed 2005 debut album The Documentary and whose most recent studio album Born 2 Rap was released in 2019, will also be recording an original song.More from The Hollywood...

MOVIES ・ 23 MINUTES AGO