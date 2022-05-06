ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Port Arthur 19-year-old shot in head, life-flighted to Houston hospital

By PA News
Port Arthur News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt approximately 8:46 p.m. Thursday, the Port Arthur Police Department received a call of a shooting victim that had reportedly been shot while in transit. The...

www.panews.com

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Old Port#Police#Violent Crime#Memorial Hermann Hospital
KHOU

Fatal shooting at an apartment under investigation, police say

HOUSTON — A victim was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside an apartment, according to the Houston Police Department. Police say the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning in the 630 block of Rushcreek Drive in north Houston. Details are limited at this time, but police say...
HOUSTON, TX
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Click2Houston.com

2nd grader says Fort Bend ISD substitute teacher followed her into restroom; Father wants disciplinary action

Fort Bend ISD officials are investigating serious allegations involving a second-grade student and her substitute teacher at Jan Schiff Elementary. The 8-year-old’s parents told KPRC that the substitute teacher allegedly followed their daughter into the restroom at school. “My daughter said she walked in and realized the male teacher...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS DFW

Texas woman allegedly killed husband after learning of mistress

SPRING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A 51-year-old Texas woman is in custody, facing a murder after officials say she admitted to shooting her husband after he told her he was in love with another woman.It was the morning of May 7 when deputies arrived at the home in Spring, just north of Houston, a man was inside with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said.Karin Stewart has been charged with murder in the death of James Hargrove, according to a complaint filed in court records.Stewart remained in the Harris County Jail Sunday on $75,000 bond. A working number could not be found for the attorney listed for her.
SPRING, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy