Miller County, MO

16-year-old that died in a car wreck Wednesday night was a student at School of the Osage

By Kennedy Miller
 4 days ago
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ)

The teen driver killed in a crash Wednesday night on Highway 42 in Miller County was Bailey Luttrell, a student and athlete at the School of the Osage, the district superintendent said Friday morning.

A service will be held at Lake Ozarks on May 28 to honor Luttrell.

Luttrell was traveling down Highway 42 in Miller County on Wednesday evening when her car skid off the roadway and hit a fence and a tree, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. She was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

Luttrell was pronounced dead at Lake Regional Hospital. Her death was the highway patrol Troop F's first fatal crash of May.

Data from the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports also show that 98 people have been hurt in crashes and seven people have died on Highway 42 in Miller County since 2016.

Since 2016 there have been 245 crashes on the highway.

According to numbers from the state, most of the deaths on Highway 42 since 2016 happened in 2020.

Since 2016, Highway 42 has seen more crashes in Miller County than other state highways.

