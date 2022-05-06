ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sea Isle City, NJ

Special Weather Statement: Coastal Storm

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service has issued a Coastal Flood Warning in effect for Sea Isle City from 11 p.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday. “A prolonged period of elevated tides with multiple rounds of coastal flooding looks likely starting Saturday evening and persisting through...

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Weather: Difference Between A Funnel Cloud, Gustnado, and Tornado

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — In the last few months, viewers have sent in photos wondering if they saw a tornado, funnel cloud, or gustnado, and here is the difference between the three. Yesterday, a viewer sent a photo from their backyard to CBS13’s Tracy Humphrey, saying they saw a funnel cloud. After sending it to the National Weather Service, it was confirmed to be a gustnado. As Tracy Humphrey explained, a funnel cloud is when you have rotation extending from a storm or cloud base. When that rotation extends to and hits the ground, it is considered a tornado. A gustnado is still a swirl or an eddy; it is not part of the parent cloud. It is an independent eddy that swirls. According to the National Weather Service, an eddy is swirling currents of air at variance with the main current. The big difference is that the swirl that comes with a gustnado does not extend from the base of the cloud all the way down. The wind swirls forming the eddy do not connect to a cloud base. If they did it would be a funnel cloud.    
SACRAMENTO, CA
New Jersey 101.5

Pleasant, warmer weather for NJ this week, with one big exception

For the most part, this weekend's weather was downright disgusting. Multiple inches of rain, powerful wind gusts, and dramatic coastal flooding. That super soaker storm system has departed. But it is still in the neighborhood, spinning past the North Carolina coast on Monday. Although rain chances for the week ahead are minimal, clouds and sprinkles and wind will still be "spit" at the Jersey Shore. Temperatures along the coast will also end up significantly cooler than inland areas all week.
City
Sea Isle City, NJ
Government Technology

Surprise Storm Washes Away Sand Meant for Replenishment

(TNS) - North Wildwood was ready for Memorial Day weekend: It had stockpiled millions of tons of sand at a cost of $4 million to replenish its beaches in time for vacationers, said Mayor Patrick Rosenello. But nature had other ideas over Mother's Day weekend. The storm that pounded the...
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ

