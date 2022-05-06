Special Weather Statement: Coastal Storm

The National Weather Service has issued a Coastal Flood Warning in effect for Sea Isle City from 11 p.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday. “A prolonged period of elevated tides with multiple rounds of coastal flooding looks likely starting Saturday evening and persisting through...
Gusty winds battered the coast of the Jersey Shore Saturday, and one home under construction in Stone Harbor did not survive the storm. The large home, who's framework was in place, was unfortunately no match for the weather today. Photos taken by Anthony Schaefer posted by Wildwood Boardwalk on Facebook...
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — In the last few months, viewers have sent in photos wondering if they saw a tornado, funnel cloud, or gustnado, and here is the difference between the three.
Yesterday, a viewer sent a photo from their backyard to CBS13’s Tracy Humphrey, saying they saw a funnel cloud.
After sending it to the National Weather Service, it was confirmed to be a gustnado.
As Tracy Humphrey explained, a funnel cloud is when you have rotation extending from a storm or cloud base. When that rotation extends to and hits the ground, it is considered a tornado.
A gustnado is still a swirl or an eddy; it is not part of the parent cloud. It is an independent eddy that swirls.
According to the National Weather Service, an eddy is swirling currents of air at variance with the main current.
The big difference is that the swirl that comes with a gustnado does not extend from the base of the cloud all the way down.
The wind swirls forming the eddy do not connect to a cloud base. If they did it would be a funnel cloud.
For the most part, this weekend's weather was downright disgusting. Multiple inches of rain, powerful wind gusts, and dramatic coastal flooding. That super soaker storm system has departed. But it is still in the neighborhood, spinning past the North Carolina coast on Monday. Although rain chances for the week ahead are minimal, clouds and sprinkles and wind will still be "spit" at the Jersey Shore. Temperatures along the coast will also end up significantly cooler than inland areas all week.
(TNS) - North Wildwood was ready for Memorial Day weekend: It had stockpiled millions of tons of sand at a cost of $4 million to replenish its beaches in time for vacationers, said Mayor Patrick Rosenello. But nature had other ideas over Mother's Day weekend. The storm that pounded the...
Storm Watch Team meteorologist Michele Powers says the rain and wind will continue overnight, but conditions will gradually clear on Mother’s Day. Sunday: Morning showers, then some breaks of sun by late in the day. Windy and cool, highs in the middle 50s. Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs...
