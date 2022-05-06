ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

IMPD seeks help finding missing 14-year-old girl

By Joe Hopkins
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Zirena Bryant was last seen Thursday in the area of 3000 N. Webster Ave., which is near 30th and Arlington on the city’s east side.

She is described as 5’0″, 187 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

IMPD said detectives have reason to believe Bryant may be in danger.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911, the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

