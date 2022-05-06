Kevin McCarthy's leaked 25th Amendment remarks on Trump baffle legal experts

In a newly released audio recording, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said it would take "too long" to invoke the 25th Amendment to oust Trump after Capitol attack. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

A newly released audio recording reveals that California Rep. Kevin McCarthy discussed the possibility of using the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office two days after the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, but quickly dismissed the idea because the process “takes too long."

The assertion by McCarthy, the House Republican leader, that such an action would be a lengthy ordeal is being challenged by legal scholars. In interviews with SFGATE, two California law professors questioned McCarthy’s characterization of the process. Section 4 of the 25th Amendment allows the vice president and a majority of Cabinet members to inform Congress the president is "is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office" and assume control.

“I’m not sure what he exactly means by ‘takes too long,’” said Eugene Volokh, a law professor at UCLA. “As a legal matter, Section 4 provides that whenever the vice president and the majority of the Cabinet transmit a written declaration to congressional leadership, the vice president immediately assumes the powers and duties of the office as acting president.”

In the audio recording, McCarthy asks an aide what Democrats were planning in response to the attack while on a call with other GOP leaders. When he is told they are considering invoking Section 4 of the 25th Amendment, McCarthy replies by saying, “That takes too long, too. It could go back to the House, right?"

Volokh said McCarthy may have dismissed the notion as taking “too long” because he was worried about what Volokh described as “practical delays” — namely, the time it would take to convince Pence and other members of the cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment.

“The substitution of the vice president for the actual president happens immediately; there’s no legally required delay,” he said. “But as a practical matter, somebody must persuade the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to endorse such a declaration, and that could take a while.”

However, McCarthy’s question — “It could go back to the House, right?" — suggests McCarthy's main concern was not getting the Cabinet on board. It could also demonstrate a misunderstanding of the process. If Section 4 of the 25th Amendment had been invoked by the executive branch, Trump would have been allowed to submit a formal declaration opposing the charge. Had he done that, the matter would have been ultimately decided by a congressional vote.

That congressional process could have taken days and likely wouldn’t have concluded by the time President Joe Biden assumed office on Jan. 20. Getting Pence and the Cabinet to remove Trump, however, could have happened quickly, UC Berkeley law professor Erwin Chemerinsky said.

“Yes, the process could be very fast,” Chemerinsky wrote in an email. “It could happen quickly if the vice president and a majority of the cabinet agreed.”

As for how quickly, Volokh said it could have been done in a matter of hours.

However, it’s unclear whether there was enough support within the administration to take such a drastic step. What is clear, though, is that McCarthy weighing the possibility of invoking the 25th Amendment — albeit briefly — marks a stunning moment in American politics in which a top GOP official considered an attempt to forcibly remove a Republican president during the final days of his tenure because of his actions following a loss at the ballot box.

The recorded audio was obtained for the book "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America's Future," by New York Times political reporters Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns. That book's content, along with multiple audio recordings obtained by the authors, has been generating news stories about McCarthy and other GOP leaders for nearly a month.

The 25th Amendment was adopted and added to the U.S. Constitution in 1967. Upon Section 4's inception, the idea was that it would be used in an emergency — the president unexpectedly goes into a coma, for example — but many of Trump’s detractors argue that his conduct in office after the 2020 election likely met the section's legal standard for removal.

Volokh, on the other hand, said it would be difficult to prove that conduct alone would meet that standard.

“A president might be unable because he’s very sick, or because he’s had a stroke,” he said. “Those would be generally seen as inability. Being fully mentally fit but doing really bad things doesn’t sound like ‘inability to discharge the powers and duties of his office.’”



Still, Chemerinsky said the fact that a prominent Republican leader like McCarthy even discussed invoking Section 4, a political maneuver that has no historical precedence, was "stunning" in and of itself. Volokh, too, said he found it striking.



"It's a pretty momentous thing to even think about," Volokh said.