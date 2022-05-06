Severe Weather Statement issued for Bay, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 05:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Alfalfa; Beckham; Blaine; Caddo; Canadian; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Harper; Major; Roger Mills; Washita; Woods; Woodward A large area of very gusty winds will impact portions of northern Washita, Woods, northwestern Caddo, eastern Roger Mills, eastern Harper, Custer, Alfalfa, Blaine, Dewey, northwestern Canadian, Woodward, eastern Ellis, Major and northeastern Beckham Counties through 600 AM CDT At 447 AM CDT, Doppler radar was indicating a large area of decaying showers producing very gusty winds at times over the northwestern part of Oklahoma. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Woodward, Elk City, Weatherford, Clinton, Watonga, Alva, Sayre, Fairview, Cherokee, Buffalo, Taloga, Hinton, Burns Flat, Helena, Geary, Okeene, Mooreland, Thomas, Hydro and Waynoka. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 22 and 108. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
