ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission tagging catfish for bonus prizes including gift cards, trips

By Miriam Battles
ArkLaTexhomepage
ArkLaTexhomepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Smg3y_0fVD929f00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Get your fishing poles and licenses ready for a chance to win a prize worth hundreds of dollars from the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation.

Officials with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said that channel catfish from hatcheries around the state are being stocked at several Family and Community Fishing Program locations around the state , with a select few carrying a “bonus prize” of a brightly colored tag behind their dorsal fin.

Anyone who catches one of these tagged channel cats can send in the tag for a chance to win Bass Pro Shops gift cards ranging from $200 to $800.

Maurice Jackson, the Family and Community Fishing Program coordinator for the AGFC, said that the prize program is being funded by the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation Steve Smith Endowment and that the agency planned to give away more than $5,000 in gift cards.

Gator on I-49 causes traffic jam in De Soto Parish

He also added that gift cards are not the only prize option.

“We also have two grand prize guided fishing trips. Each trip is a half-day fishing experience with a guide on Beaver Lake for two individuals, also courtesy of the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation,” Jackson said.

Anglers who snag a tag can mail it into the following address:

AGFC Family and Community Fishing Program
2 Natural Resources Drive
Little Rock, AR  77205

Program officials ask that people sending in tags include their name, address, phone number and the location and date of their catch. Tag returns must be postmarked by June 30, and the prize drawing will be held live on the AGFC’s Facebook page at 10 a.m. on July 14.

To see the Family and Community Fishing Program locations taking part in the tag program, visit the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s website at AGFC.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTALnews.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Lifestyle
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
City
Bass, AR
State
Arkansas State
FOX 2

50-pound endangered fish caught in Lake of the Ozarks

ST. LOUIS – A man caught a 50-pound fish in the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri Department of Conservation said Troy Staggs caught the 30-year-old and 56-inch long lake sturgeon when his “fishing tackle wrapped around its tail!” MDC said it took Staggs 47 minutes to bring the fish to the boat. Staggs then […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Channel Catfish#Bass Pro Shops#Agfc Family
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
99.5 WKDQ

This Rock Quarry Beach In Missouri Is A Must See This Summer

Looking for some fun things to do this summer on vacation? Here's something that you can add to the list. Located about an hour and a half west of St. Louis is the city of Rolla, Missouri. There, you will find a beach unlike any other you may have seen. Despite its name, The Fugitive Beach isn't a place for fugitives to swim. In fact, it's a fun rock quarry beach for the whole family!
ROLLA, MO
ArkLaTexhomepage

ArkLaTexhomepage

1K+
Followers
435
Post
292K+
Views
ABOUT

KTAL NBC 6 and ArkLaTexHomepage.com is your source for local news that matters. ArkLaTexhomepage.com brings you coverage on topics and issues that impact your community, from severe weather and safety matters to local events and sports coverage.

 https://arklatexhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy