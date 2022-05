Sir Alastair Cook made his 71st first-class century for Essex against Yorkshire on a day when new England captain Ben Stokes was in the Durham line-up at Worcestershire.Cook occupied the crease doggedly for his 107 from 268 balls, his third-wicket partnership of 174 with fellow left-hander Paul Walter guiding Essex to 234 for three in their LV= Insurance County Championship Division One clash at Chelmsford.Another of Cook’s captaincy successors, Joe Root, featured for the first time since resigning the England role.Root was deployed as one of seven bowlers as Yorkshire toiled to build on early successes that had left Essex...

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO