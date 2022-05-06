ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Every player participating in Bears rookie minicamp

By Alyssa Barbieri
 4 days ago
The 2022 NFL draft is in the books, and the Chicago Bears are wasting no time kicking off rookie minicamp this weekend at Halas Hall.

Chicago welcomed 11 draft picks — including second-round picks cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker — and 16 undrafted rookie free agents to the roster.

But they’re not done yet. Thirty-six undrafted free agents will also participate in Bears rookie minicamp, where they’ll be vying for a coveted roster spot.

From draft picks to undrafted free agents to tryout players, here’s a look at every player participating in Bears rookie minicamp this weekend:

WR Henry Litwin, Slippery Rock (UDFA signing)

CB Ray Baker, Eastern Kentucky (unsigned UDFA)

DE Joshua Black, Syracuse (unsigned UDFA)

K Matt Goghlin, Michigan State (unsigned UDFA)

CB Coney Burr, Minnesota (unsigned UDFA)

DT Michael Greene, James Madison (unsigned UDFA)

TE Luke Little, Maryland (unsigned UDFA)

RB Timothy McGloyn, Illinois State (unsigned UDFA)

Community Policy