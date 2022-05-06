Every player participating in Bears rookie minicamp

Now that the 2022 NFL draft is over, it’s time for executives, personnel people, and coaches to get their rookies into minicamps, take another look at their rosters, and see what might still be out there in the remaining class of free agents to fill out their teams. This...
We’ve seen all sorts of reactions from both current and former NFL players when it comes to Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill saying it isn’t his job to mentor 2022 third-round pick and signal-caller, Malik Willis. Several former NFL players weighed-in, with some criticizing Tannehill for being a...
The Buffalo Bills have slid into the second spot in CBS Sports‘ latest power rankings following the 2022 NFL draft. In it, the Bills take the second spot after jumping up one slot from the third spot. Here’s the breakdown:. Landing Von Miller changes this team in a...
Just over a week after the NFL draft and dreams are already being dashed. Several former Buckeyes who didn’t hear their names called in the first seven rounds were signed as undrafted free agents. One of which was running back Master Teague who was signed by the Chicago Bears.
The Indianapolis Colts made a surprising move late on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft when they traded back into the third round to select former Maryland safety Nick Cross. After making three selections on the offensive side of the ball on Day 2, general manager Chris Ballard and the rest of the draft room couldn’t help themselves. They had to find a way to get Cross to Indy.
It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
After a gridiron career that took him from the University of Oklahoma to the ranks of professional football, Du'Vonta Lampkin was ready for a new start. But on the cusp of partnering with his cousin to learn the ropes of the real estate business, the 25-year-old was discovered dead from a single gunshot in the rented Dallas apartment where he was staying the night before moving into his new home.
One notable ESPN analyst believes it could happen - at a major school. This week, former NFL star turned ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson predicted that Meyer could land the head coaching job at Texas. Meyer, who last coached college football in 2018, is currently set to analyze the sport for...
Erin Andrews seems to be fired up about working with Tom Brady in the near future. On Tuesday morning, it was announced that Brady will be joining Fox Sports once his playing days are over. That could be after this season, in five seasons, or perhaps even 10 seasons from now.
In the latest turn in the high-profile recruiting of Arch Manning, one school has quickly separated itself in the eyes of On3 Sports' Recruiting Prediction Machine. According to college football recruiting analyst Gerry Hamilton, the Texas Longhorns are the most likely to land the five-star QB, as it stands now.
Former UCF standout Jaylon Robinson is one of the top available wide receivers in the NCAA transfer portal. Robinson, who began his college career at Oklahoma in 2018, has reportedly taken official visits to Ole Miss, Tennessee and TCU. A new report indicates he has narrowed his options down to the first two programs.
Injuries sapped KK Robinson of what might have been at Arkansas. Now he’ll ply his skills elsewhere in the SEC.
The former Razorbacks guard entered the transfer portal at the beginning of April and decided on his destination Sunday. Robinson will head to College Station to play for Texas A&M.
Robinson follows fellow former Arkansas basketballer Ethan Henderson to east Texas. Henderson, also an Arkansas native, transferred to A&M at about the same time last year.
Robinson was a four-star recruit from Oak Hill Academy after leaving Bryant High School for his final high-school season. He hurt his foot after just 11 games during his freshman season and missed the rest of the year. This past season, Robinson played in 18 games.
Robinson joined Connor Vanover and Chance Moore in the portal this spring. All three have landed: Vanover to Oral Roberts and Moore to Missouri State.
If you want to get yourself a piece of Illinois entertainment history, check out this auction from a closing arena in the state. Throughout the state of Illinois, there are plenty of famous arenas and stadiums like Memorial Stadium at the University of Illinois in Champaign and Illinois State University's Redbird Arena in Normal.
Nebraska Football’s 2023 recruiting class is no longer ranked in the Top 25 according to ESPN. The Huskers are currently sitting with five commitments for the upcoming recruits.
Benjamin Bahmer Tight End Pierce, NE 3-star
Gunnar Gottula Offensive Line Lincoln, NE 4-star
Dwight Bootle Defensive Back Miami, FL 3-star
Sam Sledge Offensive Line Omaha, NE 3-star
William Watson Quarterback Springfield, MA 3-star
It’s no surprise that Nebraska has fallen out of the top 25 since ESPN last ranked the upcoming classes. With how much time Nebraska has spent in the transfer portal recruiting players like defensive lineman Ochaun Mathis, Devin Drew, and quarterbacks Casey Thompson and...
The 2022 baseball season began Feb. 18. Regular-season play will conclude May 21 ahead of the Southeastern Conference Tournament. The 2022 SEC Tournament will take place May 24-29 at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. The top 12 teams in the conference standings will make the field. NCAA regionals are...
It’s recruiting season for Oklahoma Football and over the last couple of weeks since the Sooners’ spring game, the key figures at OU have been out on the road meeting with high schools and building relationships across the country. Beyond recruiting particular kids, Oklahoma is recruiting schools and their coaches to buy into the vision that Brent Venables is putting in place in Norman.
Chris Beard and company have a chance to add their first member of the 2023 recruiting class. Five-star forward Ron Holland out of Duncanville, Texas announced via Twitter on Sunday that he has trimmed his list down to eight schools. The No. 1 overall recruit in the state of Texas recently spoke with 247Sports to explain the reasoning behind naming his top schools at this time.
