Man Waving Handgun Arrested In Anne Arundel: Police
By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
5 days ago
A Pasadena man was arrested after waving a handgun around in Glen Burie, authorities say.
Officers arrested Paul Robert Bond Jr., 32, after responding to reports of a man waving a gun around and attempting to enter a vehicle on the 100 block of Warwickshire Lane around 5:00 p.m. Thursday, May 5, according to Anne Arundel County Police.
Police seized the loaded 9mm SCCY CPX-2 semi-automatic handgun and charged Bond Jr. accordingly, say police.
