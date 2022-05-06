Pedestrian Struck In Bethesda (DEVELOPING)

A crash on Route 40 sent two people to the hospital, one with a deer entangled into the victim's neck, according to developing reports and authorities. A Kia that was heading west when it struck a deer that went into the eastbound lane and hit a Jeep, overturning it Monday, May 9 in Frederick County, according to the Maryland State Police said.
A 30-year-old Stafford County woman has died from injuries sustained in a car crash that happened over the weekend, WTOP reports.Tiffany Pittman, 30, of Stafford, was behind the wheel and not belted when she struck the Jersey wall on the northbound side of I-395 Alexandria around 1:40 a.m. on Sunda…
Six people were sent to the hospital after a multiple-vehicle crash in Anne Arundel County over the weekend, according to authorities.The five-vehicle crash happened on the eastbound of US Route 50 near exit 32 MD 908, said Maryland State Police..@mdsp investigating a multi-vehicle crash. Traffic d…
Officials are investigating a fatal four-vehicle collision that occurred in White Marsh, authorities report. Bernadette Beres Stundick, 81, died at a nearby hospital shortly after failing to stop for a red light at the intersection of Ebenezer and Philadelphia Roads around 5:45 pm Tuesday, May 3, according to Baltimore County officials.
Details have been released in a crash involving an overturned garbage truck that killed its Washington DC driver in Maryland Park last week. Checcia Durham, 43, struck a curb and overturned the truck at the intersection of East-West Highway and 44th Place around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A pair of Pennsylvania men who ran out of gas got a lift from police officers back to their dilapidated vehicle, then then police station after authorities found drugs and ammo in the car, they said. Lower Moreland officers were patrolling Philmont Avenue when they saw a silver Nissan Altima...
A central Pennsylvania driver was apparently making his car "catch air" before a crash that killed his 18-year-old back-seat passenger, PennLive reports.Isaac V. Shoff, 20, of Wrightsville, was going as fast as 90 mph in a 40 mph zone and flying over hills before he lost control and crashed, killin…
A Richmond man was killed in a construction accident in Stafford County, authorities said. Brody Beverly, 23, was found dead inside a utility task vehicle (UTV) at a construction site on Centreport Parkway around 3:44 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook. Initial investigation...
Nicholas Koslicki made friends everywhere he went. That is one reason why people from all over the country are planning to fly to Virginia to say goodbye to the Virginia State Trooper and U.S. Marine veteran.
A woman whose legs were bound together reportedly dove eight stories out of a Washington DC apartment building in Northwest DC to escape her attacker, 22-year-old Kylee Jamal Palmer, according to reports and authorities. Good Samaritans rushed over to the woman after she fell eight stories from a building on...
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old from Sterling.Karen Orellana was last seen leaving her home on Carriage Court in the Mirror Ridge community in the evening of Tuesday, May 3, the office said. She is described as standing 4'5," wei…
A horrifying video of a nursing home worker slapping a 92-year-old, wheelchair-bound resident has landed her behind bars, multiple news outlets report.The elderly patient can be heard yelling before Ednise Dulcio, 39, holds down her hands and slaps her across the face at the St. Francis Country Hou…
A police lieutenant who took his own life over the weekend in his New Jersey home is being remembered as a devoted dad and exemplary officer.Hamilton Police Lt. Mark Horan died Saturday, April 30 in his home. He was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, NJ Advance Media reports.Horan joined Ha…
Police have identified the man they believe killed two people in central Pennsylvania last month. Shawn Hairston, 35, and Ana Scott, 42, were shot dead in a home on the first block of 16th Street in Harrisburg on Mar. 13, according to city police. Kurt Darnell Tasker Jr., 32, is...
A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
A Pennsylvania man who claimed to have woken up from a dream and been in a "blackout" when he attacked three nurses has been sentenced to up to 35 years in Pennsylvania state prison, authorities said. Christian Bonnette, 37, of Harrisburg, was convicted of attempted rape and three counts of...
Comments / 1