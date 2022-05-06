Pedestrian Struck In Bethesda (DEVELOPING)

Montgomery County Fire & EMS were on the scene of a pedestrian struck in Bethesda according to officials on Twitter .

The incident happened in the 6400 block of Rockledge Drive, north of Democracy Boulevard around 11:20 a.m. on Friday, May 7, officials said,

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Rockledge Drive was closed between Democracy Boulevard and Rock Spring Drive as a result, officials added.

This is a developing story so check back for updates.