Blue Plum Festival lineup announced
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Downtown Johnson City will see the arrival of several interesting names in music soon, according to a post from the Blue Plum Organization .
According to the organization, 17 different groups are slated to perform on June 3rd and 4th:
- Wilderado
- Drivin N Cryin
- Illiterate Light
- The Vegabonds
- Mo Lowda & The Humble
- Hotel Fiction
- Akita
- Brushfire Stangrass
- Grizzly Goat
- Samm Collie & The Roustabouts
- Adam Bolt
- Fritz & Co.
- Donnie & The Dry Heavers
- Morgans Mill
- Shake It Like A Caveman
- Zach McNabb
- The Bee Keepers
In addition to the performances, the festival is set to feature music and art demos, wellness and kids zones, a silent disco and a bike-powered performance.
