Johnson City, TN

Blue Plum Festival lineup announced

By Ben Gilliam
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Downtown Johnson City will see the arrival of several interesting names in music soon, according to a post from the Blue Plum Organization .

According to the organization, 17 different groups are slated to perform on June 3rd and 4th:

  • Wilderado
  • Drivin N Cryin
  • Illiterate Light
  • The Vegabonds
  • Mo Lowda & The Humble
  • Hotel Fiction
  • Akita
  • Brushfire Stangrass
  • Grizzly Goat
  • Samm Collie & The Roustabouts
  • Adam Bolt
  • Fritz & Co.
  • Donnie & The Dry Heavers
  • Morgans Mill
  • Shake It Like A Caveman
  • Zach McNabb
  • The Bee Keepers

In addition to the performances, the festival is set to feature music and art demos, wellness and kids zones, a silent disco and a bike-powered performance.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WJHL

Despite the rain, Great Outdoors Festival carries on

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – With the rain Saturday, it was a hard day to hold an outdoor event, but the Erwin Great Outdoors Festival went on and was still a success. Hundreds of people came out to learn more about the outdoors. Among the activities was a live animal petting zoo, digging for gemstones and […]
ERWIN, TN
