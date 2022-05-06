ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Death toll rises to 22 after powerful explosion damages Havana hotel

By Jessica Goodman, Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
HAVANA — A powerful explosion has damaged a hotel in Havana, Cuba, on Friday.

Officials in Cuba have reported that at least 22 people have died after an explosion at Hotel Saratoga, according to The Associated Press. The explosion at the hotel was believed to be because of a gas leak, according to President Miguel Díaz-Canel’s Twitter. Search and rescue efforts are underway to search for any people trapped.

Update 9:13 p.m. EDT May 6: Cuban officials revised the death count to 22 after an explosion apparently caused by a natural gas leak led to an explosion at a luxury hotel in Havana, The Associated Press reported.

Update 7:11 p.m. EDT May 6: Cuban officials have raised the death toll to 18 after a powerful explosion at Havana’s Hotel Saratoga, according to The Associated Press. The fatalities include a pregnant woman and a child, Cuban officials said. Officials also said that 74 people were injured in the blast.

No tourists were staying at the 96-room hotel because it was undergoing renovations, Havana Gov. Reinaldo García Zapata told the Communist Party newspaper Granma.

“It’s not a bomb or an attack. It is a tragic accident,” President Miguel Díaz-Canel, who visited the site, said in a tweet.

Cuba’s presidential office said that 50 adults and 14 children were admitted to hospitals, the Miami Herald reported.

Update 5:36 p.m. EDT May 6: Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel confirmed that nine people were killed, the Miami Herald reported. The Cuban presidential office’s Twitter account also confirmed that another 40 people were injured and were receiving medical care in several Havana hospitals, according to the newspaper.

“There was a stink, like a chemical, that burned your nose,” Miriam Díaz, 56, a Havana resident who lives behind the hotel, told The New York Times. “We couldn’t get out because the door wouldn’t open.”

Update 2:42 p.m. EDT May 6: AP is reporting that at least 40 people have been injured in the explosion and eight people killed.

Original report: Cuban news, ACN, according to AP, has published photos showing damage to Hotel Saratoga with a ton of dust.

It is not clear what caused the explosion, according to CNN. Buses and cars outside the hotel also appeared to be damaged. The school next door was evacuated.

Hotel Saratoga is a five-star hotel in the Old Havana section of the city. It was built in the 1930s, according to CNN, with 96 rooms. It reopened n 2005 after it was remodeled, the hotel says on the hotel’s website.

No information has been released about deaths or injuries.

Check back for more on this developing story.

Hotel explosion Rescuers work after an explosion in the Saratoga Hotel in Havana, on May 6, 2022. - A powerful explosion Friday destroyed part of a hotel under repair in central Havana, AFP witnessed, with no casualties immediately reported. (Photo by ADALBERTO ROQUE / AFP) (Photo by ADALBERTO ROQUE/AFP via Getty Images) (ADALBERTO ROQUE/AFP via Getty Images)

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cuban#Havana#The Associated Press#Communist Party#The Miami Herald
