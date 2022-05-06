Surveys for Pretty Prairie school bond should go out next week

Glenn Brunkow, Pottawatomie County farmer and rancher. Warning: Today’s column is about politics and the upcoming election. Wait, don’t stop reading because what I have to say is especially important and will affect your farm and ranch for a long time to come. I know we are all tired of the constant fighting and mudslinging and what happens in D.C. and Topeka seem to be millions of miles away. I am here to tell you what happens in both cities hits close to home.

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO