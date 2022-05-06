ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pretty Prairie, KS

Surveys for Pretty Prairie school bond should go out next week

Hutch Post
 4 days ago
PRETTY PRAIRIE, Kan. — After a work session Thursday, Pretty Prairie USD 311 is getting together potential packages of work to put into a bond issue to go on the ballot...

Hutch Post

USD 309 board selects CMAR, now needs to get architect

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Monday night, the Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309 school board selected McCown Gordon as their Construction Manager at Risk for their $10.5 million potential bond proposal. "The next step will be to identify an architect company to work with," said USD 309 Superintendent Curtis Nightingale. "We already...
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

USD 309 School Board meets Monday evening

NICKERSON, Kan. — Several personnel matters are a part of tonight’s Nickerson USD 309 board meeting. The board will go over several contracts for administrators including the contract for Superintendent Curtis Nightingale. The board will also go over several contracts for teachers and coaches. Also this evening, the...
NICKERSON, KS
Hutch Post

USD 308 schools launch redesign programs

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Three USD 308 schools launched their Kansans Can Redesign School projects this week. Hutchinson Middle School – 8, Morgan Elementary School, and Graber Elementary School kicked off their redesign with each school hosting a special launch presentation for staff and members of the Kansas State Department of Education to showcase the progress they have made throughout the redesign process.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Commission approves courthouse contract

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County commissioners gave approval on a contract with an architect firm for a major renovation project for the courthouse during Tuesday’s agenda session. The contract with GLMV will cost $105,000. The action is part of a long, ongoing plan to make major renovations to...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Warren files for county commission seat

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — All five Reno County Commission seats have a candidate for the upcoming primary. The Reno County Clerk's Office says Republican Mike Warren has filed for the seat in the fifth district, which makes up the southeast part of Hutchinson and a part of Reno County. That...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hesston Road construction moves to next phase

HESSTON, Kan. — The Hesston Road project in Harvey County continues to move along. The project is moving farther northwest. The far southeast portion of the road from the Newton city limits to Northwest 48th Street will reopen soon to traffic. Work will now move to a section that...
HESSTON, KS
Hutch Post

Inman bond passes by six votes

INMAN — Inman voters have approved a $5 million athletic facilities bond issue, with the final numbers confirmed after the Monday canvass at the McPherson County courthouse. The bond passed by six votes, 387 Yes to 381 No. According to the district, the $5 million bond will be paid...
INMAN, KS
Hutch Post

Street work starts at 23rd and Severance

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Public Works announced that portions of East 23rd and Severance will be closed periodically for mill and overlay work. This includes the round-a-bout. Lane closures can be expected on Severance between 23rd and 30th avenues and on 23rd from Severance east to Waldron. The lane...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Annual Law Day forum May 17

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson chapter of the NAACP and HutchCC are hosting their Annual Law Day Forum on May 17, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the Shears Technology Center Justice Theater. This year's speaker is Mark McCormick. McCormick joined the ACLU of Kansas in April 2018 as the...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Ideatek to offer free internet to low-income households

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — IdeaTek is part of a federal program highlighted by President Joe Biden in a speech at the White House this week and is driving down the cost of internet for low-income households across its service area. "Companies that signed on to the White House initiative, there...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas State Fair names new board president

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair announced Tuesday that Paula Landoll-Smith has been elected President of the Kansas State Fair Board. Originally appointed to the Kansas State Fair Board in December of 2018 by then-Gov. Jeff Colyer, Landoll-Smith was re-appointed in 2021 for a second three-year term and has since been elected to serve as Board President, succeeding Harmon Bliss.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Insight: Endorsing Agriculture

Glenn Brunkow, Pottawatomie County farmer and rancher. Warning: Today’s column is about politics and the upcoming election. Wait, don’t stop reading because what I have to say is especially important and will affect your farm and ranch for a long time to come. I know we are all tired of the constant fighting and mudslinging and what happens in D.C. and Topeka seem to be millions of miles away. I am here to tell you what happens in both cities hits close to home.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
