EXCLUSIVE: Glee star Dianna Agron and Reacher actress Maria Sten have been set to lead sci-fi podcast series Narcissa. The eight-episode QCode series, created, directed and written by Alex O Eaton (Mountain Rest), is set to be released in July. The drama will follow Sid and her family who have spent years fighting to protect her true identity as a mind-reader, but her life quickly starts to unravel when a string of gruesome murders are suspected to have been committed by a fellow 'reader'. Agron will star as Sid and Maria Sten as Andie alongside Angus Imrie (Star Trek:...

