ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Mother’s Day Brunch: Pancakes, Mimosas, Steak, & more

WGN TV
WGN TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not too late to make brunch plans to celebrate mom this weekend. Sociale Chicago is offering a delicious variety of dishes including blueberry pistachio pancakes. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with a preview of their Mother’s Day brunch is chef and co-owner Martin Murch. 800...

wgntv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: No Sugar Baker’s OMG Bars!

10-12 Oz. No Sugar Baker’s Sweetened Condensed Milk Recipe. Place wax paper in and spray a 9×13 baking dish. Set aside. In a large mixing bowl, mix together butter, sweetener, eggs, and vanilla. Add in oats, flour, salt and baking soda. Pat ¾ of dough into pan.
RECIPES
WGNtv.com

Chicago-style Depression Hot Dogs, Polishes, Fries, & More

The Original Jimmy’s Red Hots is a family-owned Chicago favorite serving up some of the city’s best Depression-style hot dogs and polishes. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with more on what makes their food so special is owner Rose Stevenson. 4000 W. Grand Ave. Facebook @JimmysRedHots. Instagram...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Hale

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's time to meet our PAWS Pet of the Week, Hale. Hale is a handsome and smart 1-year-old Beagle mix. He is a very playful and affectionate dog with a penchant for toys. Chew toys, stuffy toys, squeaky toys -- he loves them all! He enjoys going for walks and exploring the world with his nose. He is very food motivated and will gladly sit for treats. Hale can be fearful of new people and surrounding and is seeking a home with a resident dog who can help him feel more confident. He likes making friends with the dogs in his neighborhood and even gets along with cats! Hale loves his people too and is especially fond of snuggling on the couch together. He is a morning person and wakes up ready to play!Hale is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
WGN TV

Best Uncommon Goods candle

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you’re buying a gift for a loved one or treating yourself to something special, Uncommon Goods candles are different from mass-produced options. Uncommon Goods prides itself on selling items that are handmade, beautiful and of high quality. Not...
SHOPPING
WGN TV

A restaurant just for mac and cheese? Schaumburg spot making dreams come true

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — We all have our special way of adding to our favorite mac and cheese. What if there was a restaurant that did all of that for you?. I Heart Mac & Cheese is a fast-casual spot devoted to all things mac and cheese. The first-of-its-kind location in Illinois is located at the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. You’ll have the option to make your order completely customizable.
SCHAUMBURG, IL
97ZOK

Fun & Unique Attraction On Wheels Is Next On Your Chicago Bucket List

If you've never dreamt of riding around Chicago in a giant barrel, your priorities are all wrong. It's time you experience it this Summer!. I didn't even know this existed, but I'm 100% doing this with my friends. Barrel Run takes you on an all-inclusive tasting and tour around Chicago’s most popular breweries, wineries, and distilleries. I'm serious, you're literally barreling down the city of Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brunch#Pancakes#Mimosas#Steak#Pistachio#Food Drink
WGNtv.com

Taco Poll: Raymond’s Tacos, ‘like no other taco’

CHICAGO — You suggested, you voted, you decided. Chicago is home to many taco-creators, but of those suggested by our readers, five stood out from the rest. Raymond’s Tacos, 2406 S. Blue Island Ave., was one of those top suggestions from the poll. WGN News Now spoke with...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
33K+
Followers
25K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy