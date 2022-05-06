Meet SBLive Georgia’s 2022 all-star girls track and field team, chosen by fan votes
Here are the 16 Georgia high school girls track and field athletes chosen by fans as SBLive all-stars during the 2022 season.
The fans have spoken and the polls are closed, so now it's time to meet SBLive Georgia's 2022 all-star girls track and field team.
We highlighted some of the top sprinters , distance runners , throwers , jumpers and hurdlers in the state, and the fans chose their favorites.
SBLive Georgia's 2022 fan-voted girls track and field all-star team
Sprinters
Kenadie Singleton, Houston County (leading vote-getter)
Skyler Harrelson, Cherokee
Kaniya Johnson, Lowndes
Distance runners
Nina Ouellette, Riverwood International (leading vote-getter)
Oluwatosin Awoleye, Creekside (tie)
Grace Von Biberstein, St. Pius X Catholic (tie)
Lexi Pavese, Cherokee (tie)
Throwers
Zemaya Carson, Warner Robins (leading vote-getter)
Christianne Akintayo, Archer
Maya Steines, Alpharetta
Jumpers
Chloe Perryman, Brookwood (leading vote-getter)
Skyler Harrelson, Cherokee
Danah Nembhard, Dacula
Hurdlers
Olivia Powell, Woodward Academy (leading vote-getter)
Zionn Rice, Campbell
Jasmine Harmon, Westlake (tie)
Kalani Witherspoon, Carrollton (tie)
