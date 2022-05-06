Meet SBLive Georgia’s 2022 all-star girls track and field team, chosen by fan votes

Here are the 16 Georgia high school girls track and field athletes chosen by fans as SBLive all-stars during the 2022 season.

Photo by Ben Ennis

The fans have spoken and the polls are closed, so now it's time to meet SBLive Georgia's 2022 all-star girls track and field team.

We highlighted some of the top sprinters , distance runners , throwers , jumpers and hurdlers in the state, and the fans chose their favorites.

SBLive Georgia's 2022 fan-voted girls track and field all-star team

Sprinters

Kenadie Singleton, Houston County (leading vote-getter)

Skyler Harrelson, Cherokee

Kaniya Johnson, Lowndes

Final sprinter vote

Distance runners

Nina Ouellette, Riverwood International (leading vote-getter)

Oluwatosin Awoleye, Creekside (tie)

Grace Von Biberstein, St. Pius X Catholic (tie)

Lexi Pavese, Cherokee (tie)

Final distance runner vote

Throwers

Zemaya Carson, Warner Robins (leading vote-getter)

Christianne Akintayo, Archer

Maya Steines, Alpharetta

Final thrower vote

Jumpers

Chloe Perryman, Brookwood (leading vote-getter)

Skyler Harrelson, Cherokee

Danah Nembhard, Dacula

Final jumper vote

Hurdlers

Olivia Powell, Woodward Academy (leading vote-getter)

Zionn Rice, Campbell

Jasmine Harmon, Westlake (tie)

Kalani Witherspoon, Carrollton (tie)

Final hurdler vote

